Internet schools Kajol on her own qualifications for saying India is ruled by ‘uneducated’ leaders

Actor Kajol left many upset on social media with her recent remark towards Indian political leaders. She said that the country has leaders without any educational background. Her words have attracted criticism from several people, and political figures as well. Also read: Kajol clarifies her 'visionless leaders' comment after backlash Kajol will be next seen in her upcoming web series The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

Kajol's remark on political leaders

Kajol, in a recent interview, said that change in India is slow as the people are steeped in traditions and lack proper education. She also included political leaders in her statement. This happened during a promotional interview for her upcoming show The Trial.

Twitter reacts to Kajol's words

Reacting to her words, a user wrote on Twitter, “This crop of nepotism Kajol herself is an illiterate school dropout. Her husband sells cancer and look at her overconfidence.” “Kajol herself is a school dropout after class 8th,” added another one. Someone also said, “They don't claim they are highly educated. They agree they had limited education. They don't have fake degrees. Kajol is always my favourite actor.” “She’s not educated enough however she’s not running the country. She’s minding her own business and family she’s not faking her education and telling lie promises to people of country like uneducated politicians are doing don’t try to demolish her reputation,” yet another one user came out in her support.

What did Kajol say?

It all began when Kajol told The Quint, "Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very very slow. Because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education.”

“You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint," she added.

Kajol's clarification

The actor also issued a statement clarifying her remark. She tweeted, "I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.”

