Kajol clarifies her 'visionless leaders' comment after getting backlash: 'My intention was not to demean'

Actor Kajol broke silence after her recent comment on ‘visionless leaders’ went viral and earned the ire of social media users. She recently said that there are political leaders who don't have an educational background. While her comment triggered several people online, she now clarified her intentions without any straightforward apology. Also read: Kajol enjoys ‘dinner and dessert date’ with Manish Malhotra in London Kajol on her comment about political leaders in India.(PTI)

Kajol clarifies her statement

Kajol tweeted, “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.”

Kajol's statement on political leaders

In an interview, Kajol, who was promoting her upcoming courtroom drama The Trial, told The Quint that change in India is slow because the people are steeped in traditions and lack proper education.

Talking about women empowerment in the country, she said, “Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very very slow. Because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education.”

“You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint," she added.

The Trial

Kajol will be next seen in The Trial, an adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife. It marks Kajol's web series debut. In the show, actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing the role of her husband.

The trailer of The Trial showed how he gets arrested for accepting sexual favours as bribes to change verdicts. Kajol is also seen slapping him for cheating on her. It's set to release on July 14.

Kajol was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories 2. She starred in the segment alongside actor Kumud Mishra, which was directed by Amit R. Sharma.

