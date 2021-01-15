IND USA
Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla in lead roles.
bollywood

John Abraham shares pic of his muscular arm, fan calls it 'Google maps'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Actor John Abraham on Thursday shared a picture of his arm and not surprisingly, everybody was just amazed at the sight of it.

The picture showed John's left arm with his veins clearly visible in the midst of his muscles. There was hardly any fat. The picture had first been shared by his Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri. He had half jokingly written: "Yeh haath nahi, @thejohnabraham ka HATHODA Hai!!! #SatyamevaJayate2 #Eid2021 #12thMay2021 #InCinemas". It also mentioned the film's new release date as May 12 this year. It was to be a Gandhi Jayanti release last year but pandemic did not let that happen.


Among those who reacted to the picture was actor Tiger Shroff. Himself a fitness enthusiast, he simply wrote "insaneee" to express his sense of shock. Reacting to it, TV actor Gautami dropped a bunch of 'shocked face' emojis on Milap's post.

But the best responses came from John's fans. One user called it "Google maps" while another said "you have really good veins to do a blood test from". A third person said: "Woah ! Some serious s**t!"

John has obviously been working out for the actioner. He has been sharing pictures from his gym.

Satyameva Jayate 2, a sequel to the 2018 film of the same name, was to start its shoot in April and get release in October 2020. However, due to the pandemic, all plans were postponed, which also included shifting the shoot location from Mumbai to Lucknow.

Speaking the change of location, the film's producer Madhu Bhojwani had told Mid Day, “We had earlier conceived it as a film that could have been shot in Mumbai. But as the story developed, we [realised] it lends itself beautifully to Lucknow. It was a creative decision.”

Talking of the film, John had said earlier: “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With Satyameva Jayate 2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times.”

