Home / Bollywood / John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 moves from Mumbai to Lucknow

John Abraham plays a vigilante in Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and the story has now been moved from Mumbai to Lucknow.

bollywood Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
John Abraham plays a vigilante in Satyameva Jayate.
Actor John Abraham is all set to take down corruption in the town of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, instead of Mumbai, in his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has been polishing his script in the lockdown and plans to begin shooting by September.

Producer Madhu Bhojwani confirmed the change of location to Mid-Day and said, “We had earlier conceived it as a film that could have been shot in Mumbai. But as the story developed, we [realised] it lends itself beautifully to Lucknow. It was a creative decision.”

Satyameva Jayate 2, a sequel to the 2018 film, was set to go to floors in April and release in October this year. However, due to the pandemic, all plans were postponed. The upcoming drama will also star Diya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur.

Also read: Dil Bechara movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time

About the film, John had earlier said, “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With Satyameva Jayate 2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times.” Satyameva Jayate featured John as a vigilante who goes on a cop-killing spree.

Ashok Gehlot to meet Governor at 4pm with fresh proposal for Assembly session
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus disease
VHP plans Diwali-like celebrations for mega Ram temple event in Ayodhya
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa served summons for alleged 2019 poll code violation
India tests 4.2 L samples for Covid-19 in 24 hrs, testing capacity at all-time high
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
Watch: 100-year-old woman beats Covid-19 in Karnataka’s Huvina Hadagali
