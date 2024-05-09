Jyotika reveals why she wasn't offered any Hindi film in 27 years: ‘People in Bollywood thought I was a South Indian’

Jyotika recently made her comeback in Bollywood with the psychological-horror movie Shaitan, co-starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Although she made her debut opposite Akshaye Khanna, she was mainly seen in South Indian films. In a recent interview with News 18 S, she disclosed that she had not received any offers from Bollywood filmmakers in the past 27 years. (Also read: Jyothika trolled for claiming she sometimes votes online in private) Jyotika has revealed that she wasn't offered any Bollywood films for the past 27 years.

Jyotika recalls drifting to South debut film's failure

While speaking about her absence from Hindi cinema, Jyotika said, “I didn’t receive an offer from Hindi films even once. I drifted into south films 27 years ago and have only worked in south films ever since. My first Hindi film didn’t run well in theatres. It’s all very formula-based. Your first film needs to run for you to get more offers. When I had started my career, there was an entire bandwagon of girls working with big production houses. Even my film was produced by a big banner but as fate would have it, it didn’t run. Luckily, I had signed a south film and diverted from Bollywood.”

Jyotika says she did not refrain from doing Hindi films

She further added, “I would also like to bring it to notice that even that film didn’t work at the box office. But I got a lot of films based on how my performance in it was received. That stark difference between both industries was definitely there. People in Bollywood also thought that I was a south Indian and they assumed that I don’t want to do Hindi films anymore. It was a journey and I’m still grateful about it. I did some fabulous work there. It’s not like I refrained from doing a Hindi film. It’s just that I wasn’t offered any script in so many years.”

Jyotika's upcoming projects

Jyotika's upcoming movie Srikanth is set to release on May 10. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. Additionally, Jyotika will also be seen in Excel Entertainment's upcoming movie Dabba Cartel, which is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie is directed by Hitesh Shah and also features Shabana Azmi and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles.