The annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch pic is here: Raha looks for Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar brings new girlfriend along

Tis the season for jingle bells, bells on bobtails and the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch. On Monday, almost the entire Kapoor clan came together once again for lunch and clicked their yearly family picture. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt finally reveal Raha's face to the world at Kapoor family Christmas lunch. Watch) The Kapoor clan all came together for a perfect Christmas picture.

Who all attended?

Family photos shared by Navya Naveli Nanda show the whole family coming together for the feast. Navya, who is the granddaughter of Ritu Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's daughter, shared the post with the caption, “A Merry Merry Christmas.” One could spot Alia Bhatt on the right, carrying daughter Raha in her lap. Raha's dad Ranbir Kapoor, was in the very back with Archies star Agastya Nanda and his dad Nikhil Nanda. All of them were wearing Christmas special glasses.

In the front, one could spot Aadar Jain with his new girlfriend Alekha Advani. Until a couple of years ago, his then-girlfriend Tara Sutaria used to accompany him to these lunches. Next to Aadar, were Navya and Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan. On the bottom left, Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor was spotted with his girlfriend Krishita Shetty. Behind them were Karisma and her dad, Randhir Kapoor. Armaan Jain's wife Anissa carried her newborn baby in her arms in the photo. Rima Jain, Neila Devi and Babita were also spotted in the centre.

Who gave it a miss?

This year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan did not attend the lunch as they are currently in London on winter holidays with their kids--Taimur and Jehangir. Kareena even shared a bunch of pictures from a game she attended with Taimur, on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor was also not spotted in the pictures.

Raha's debut

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Ranbir and Alia finally revealed the face of their daughter Raha to the paparazzi. Ranbir asked the photographers not to make a noise as he brought Raha and Alia out of the car. The paparazzi was overjoyed on finally getting to click Raha's pictures and showered her with blessings.