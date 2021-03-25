Kareena Kapoor misses friends' get-together as Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor party

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar had a cosy get-together with his close friends, Malaika Arora, her boyfriend actor Arjun Kapoor, her sister Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan , however, is missing from the pictures that have been shared online.

It was a dinner party hosted by Amrita. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, celeb designer Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan also attended it.

Karan posted the pics on his Instagram page.

Karan shared one pic in which he posed with Malaika and Arjun, both casually dressed in red and black, respectively. He also posted another pic, a group selfie with Karisma, Malaika and Amrita. He captioned the group photo, "Catchin up!"

Maheep also shared a group picture from their get-together and captioned it, "Squad goals."

Manish, Seema, Maheep and Gauri were spotted by the paps leaving after the party. Gauri looked gorgeous in a black dress.

The friends - Maheep, Seema, Gauri will soon be seen together on the second season of Netflix reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Kareena stepped out for work recently, nearly a month after she welcomed her second son who is yet to be named.

Karan has been announcing new projects, under his new venture Dharma Talents. The latest one to be announced was Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut. Shanaya previously worked with Karan on the Netflix film, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. It featured Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Arjun saw the theatrical release of his long-awaited film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film featured Parineeti Chopra opposite Arjun.

