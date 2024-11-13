Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan bring Bollywood glam to store launch in Mumbai. Watch

Bollywood stars assemble at event

Kareena looked stunning in a black outfit, while Suhana opted for a bright blue pantsuit. Kiara dazzled in a red outfit with rose designs near the sleeves. Kareena and Kiara, who have previously starred in the film Good Newwz, seemed to be talking and giggling with each other as Suhana joined them to pose for the paparazzi stationed at the event.

A paparazzo shared a video of them posing together at the event. A fan commented, “Kareena looks so gorgeous. Still ruling the industry after so many years in films.” Another fan noted, “Kiara is rocking the red.” A second fan noted, “Want to see Kiara and Kareena in another film.”

More details

Among the other Bollywood stars in attendance were Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Kapoor, Triptii Dimri. Nita Ambani was also seen at the event with daughter Isha Ambani. The Tira Beauty’s plush new flagship store was inaugurated at Jio World Plaza in BKC, Mumbai.

Ahead of the event, Kareena had shared a few stunning pictures of herself on Instagram in the black outfit. "Date night in vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002, by Tom Ford. For @tirabeauty," she wrote in the caption. The actor is basking in the success of her last release Singham Again, which released in theatres earlier this month in Diwali.