Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan come together for a glam night, fans pick their favourite among them

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who have worked together in Good Newwz, had a reunion at the launch of a beauty brand campaign on Thursday. The two were joined by Suhana Khan, who will soon be making her film debut with The Archies on Netflix. All the three were in their most glamorous avatars and each of them stood out with their individual style statement. Also read: Suhana Khan responds after Shah Rukh Khan calls her ‘comfortable and pretty’ behind the camera Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Suhana Khan at a beauty brand event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at the event

Kareena looked stunning in a strapless black gown with dark eye makeup and a statement locket adding to the look. Following the similar trend, Suhana Khan chose a red strapless gown with a side slit for the evening. Like Kareena, she also had her hair left untied. Kiara joined them in a dramatic pastel green halter top and palazzos in silk.

A paparazzo shared a video of them posing together at the event. Fans had their own picks in the comments section. Most of them looked impressed with Kareena. A fan wrote, “Kareena actually looks stunning for her age.” “Kareena is justtt soooo damn beautiful,” wrote another. One more said, “Bebo will always be on top.” A comment also read: “3 alag alag generation (fire emoji, hands raised emoji, heart emoji) Suhana the lady boss.” Some also called Kiara the prettiest.

Kareena, Kiara share looks on Instagram

Ahead of the event, Kareena had shared a few stunning pictures of herself on Instagram in the black gown. “I’m ready for tonite @tirabeauty,” she wrote in caption. Her actor sister Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comments section while stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Smokin!” along with a fire and heart emoji. A fan also wrote, “Good looks, good looks and good looks - Eternal Goddess.”

Kiara Advani's look for the evening.

Kiara also shared a mirror selfie of herself on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Good night,” with a heart made with hand gestures emoji. Arjun Kapoor was also at the event and even clicked a selfie with the three women.

Kareena is now gearing up for the release of her thriller drama Jaane Jaan this month, which will mark her debut in the OTT space. Kiara is currently working on her Telugu film Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. Suhana is currently busy with the promotions of her debut film The Archies.

