Suhana Khan responds after Shah Rukh Khan calls her ‘comfortable and pretty’ behind the camera

A busy schedule has not stopped Shah Rukh Khan from championing his daughter Suhana Khan's latest shoot. Shah Rukh, who will be in Chennai today to launch the audio of Jawan, took to Instagram Stories to post a sweet note for Suhana. Reacting to the gesture, Suhana also responded on her Instagram Stories. (Also read: Jawan audio launch live updates: Fans chant 'we love' Shah Rukh Khan ahead of Chennai event. Watch) Shah Rukh shared a BTS pic of daughter Suhana Khan.

What Shah Rukh said

Shah Rukh posted a BTS picture of Suhana from a recent shoot where she was seen with a cute cat. Shah Rukh wrote, "Lovely to see you in my favourite place Suhana Khan...in front of the camera. Looking comfortable and pretty. Literally glowing. So proud of every you! Uh! But your co-star, the cat maybe needs a bit of a coaching in facing the camera. Haha." Suhana reposted the same picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I love you Shah Rukh Khan and I'm so excited for what's coming next but I think the cat is purr-fect."

Suhana Khan replied to Shah Rukh's note,

On The Archies

Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Based on the popular American comics of the same name, the film will debut on Netflix India on December 7. A few days ago, the cast of The Archies, including Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda, announced the release date along with a live billboard on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. Sharing the video, Suhana wrote, "The Archies are all set to arrive on December 7th!!#100DaysToGo." Suhana also posted a new poster of the film on her Instagram. She wrote, "100 days till you meet The Archies!"

Jawan audio launch

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to release the audio album of his next Jawan in Chennai on Wednesday. Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh along with Vijay Senthupati, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone stars in the film in a special appearance. So far, three songs from the album, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, have been released, including Zinda Banda, Chaleya and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Jawan is slated to release in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.

