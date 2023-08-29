Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor take to Mumbai streets as they announce release date of The Archies. Watch

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited film, The Archies, now has a release date. The live-action musical movie stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Dot in lead roles. (Also Read | Suhana Khan and rest of The Archies cast volunteer as servers for Independence Day lunch at Mumbai restaurant. See pics) The Archies will release on Netflix.

The Archies release date

Based on the popular American comics of the same name, the film will debut on Netflix on December 7. The cast of The Archies announced the release date along with a live billboard on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. The billboard features a countdown timer which tracks the number of days left for the film's launch.

All of them shared videos on Instagram. In the clip, Suhana was seen in a grey cropped top and denims. Khushi wore a grey sweatshirt and trousers. Agastya Nanda opted for a white T-shirt, blue jacket and denims. Vedang wore a grey outfit, while Mihir and Yuvraj opted for white casuals. Aditi was seen in a red and black outfit.

Cast of The Archies share posts

All of them chatted, posed, jumped, clapped and hugged each other as the release date was announced. Sharing the clip, Suhana wrote, "The Archies are all set to arrive on December 7th!!#100DaysToGo." Suhana also posted a new poster of the film. She wrote, "100 days till you meet The Archies!"

Mihir shared the clip on his Instagram and wrote, "We are on a billboard Here’s a daily reminder, The Archies are all set to arrive on December 7th." The Archies marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana, late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Who will play which character in The Archies?

In the film, Suhana will essay the character of Veronica Lodge, Agastya of Archie Andrews and Khushi Kapoor of Betty Cooper. Vedang Raina will be seen as Reggie Mantle, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones and Aditi Dot as Ethel Muggs.

All about The Archies

According to the makers, the 1960s-set film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion through the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. It will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

Zoya also serves as a writer on the project, along with filmmakers Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre. The Archies is produced by Netflix India, Zoya and Reema's Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.

