Jawan audio launch live updates: Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi ahead of Chennai event

Jawan, helmed by director Atlee, will hit the theatres on September 7. Just a week ahead of the film's release, the audio launch event will be held in Chennai on Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan will attend the event, from 3pm to 7 pm, at Sri Sai Ram Engineering College. Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping busy ahead of Janwan's release.

Earlier, Shah Rukh shared a poster on X and wrote, "Pre-release event. Ready ah? Jawan is coming. Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai. Tomorrow, 3-7 pm." Sharing the poster, he added, “Vanakkam (Hello) Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 pm onwards.”