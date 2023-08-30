Jawan audio launch live updates: Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi ahead of Chennai event
Jawan audio launch live updates: Jawan is a high-octane action thriller. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, it will release on Sept 7.
Jawan, helmed by director Atlee, will hit the theatres on September 7. Just a week ahead of the film's release, the audio launch event will be held in Chennai on Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan will attend the event, from 3pm to 7 pm, at Sri Sai Ram Engineering College.
Earlier, Shah Rukh shared a poster on X and wrote, "Pre-release event. Ready ah? Jawan is coming. Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai. Tomorrow, 3-7 pm." Sharing the poster, he added, “Vanakkam (Hello) Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 pm onwards.”
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 30, 2023 01:40 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi: Report
According to news agency PTI, Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the report, he reached the shrine late Tuesday night to pay his obeisance. A brief video reportedly showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hooded blue jacket and his face fully covered, surfaced on social media.
- Aug 30, 2023 01:37 PM IST
Chennai gets ready to welcome Shah Rukh
Several videos and pictures from Chennai emerged online on Wednesday. Huge cutouts and boards of Jawan posters were seen in the city. See here.
- Aug 30, 2023 01:30 PM IST
Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya
Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday unveiled the third song from Jawan, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. It features Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. Read Story here
- Aug 30, 2023 01:13 PM IST
Jawan audio launch: Shah Rukh Khan to attend Chennai event
Shah Rukh Khan will be at Chennai's Sai Ram Engineering College for the Jawan event. Check out more details here