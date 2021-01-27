IND USA
Karisma Kapoor with Randhir Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Babita and Neetu Kapoor.
Karisma Kapoor shares pic with family, misses sister Kareena Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor spent a lovely afternoon with her family on Tuesday. She shared pictures of her parents and aunts and said that she missed her sister Kareena Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:52 AM IST

Actor Karisma Kapoor enjoyed a happy afternoon with her family on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to share photos with her parents, aunts and a cousin and mentioned how she missed her sister Kareena Kapoor.

In the photo, Karisma is seen surrounded by her father Randhir Kapoor, cousin Nitasha Nanda, aunt Rima Jain, mother Babita and aunt Neetu Kapoor. They are seen sitting on a lovely white swing in an outdoors setting.

Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote how the swing was her late grandmother Krishna Raj's favourite place. "Dadiji’s favourite spot #iconic Happy Republic Day from us Missing bebo," she wrote. Karisma's cousin and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a heart emoji on the post. Replying to it, Karisma wrote that she missed her too at the gathering.


Karisma's fans left comments her family and her on the post. "Wow nice family pic mam," wrote one. "Rishi ji is missed so much," wrote another fan, remembering Karisma's uncle, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who died in April last year.

Kareena is pregnant with her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. She and Saif are also parents to four-year-old son Taimur.

Also read: On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, revisit her funniest Bigg Boss moments: When she chatted with crow, cracked Salman Khan up

Last year in an interview, Randhir had talked about his two daughters. Talking to Times of India, he said Kareena is the more fashion conscious one while Karisma was the studious one. “Both wanted to be actors. The entire ambience in our family was that of acting. There were so many people in our family who were into films- chacha, chachi, baap, dada- saara mauhaul hi actors ka tha,” he said.

“Yes, she (Kareena) is (more) fashion conscious. She came in at a time when fashion was in demand. Today, everyone dresses up well. Achcha hi hai,” Randhir had said.

Karisma was made her acting comeback last year with web series Mentalhood. She has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

