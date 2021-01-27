Model Shehnaaz Gill turns 28 on Wednesday and her fans are eagerly waiting to see how her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla wishes her. But while you wait, might we suggest a walk down memory lane from her time on Bigg Boss?

Shehnaaz was a participant on the last, 13th season of the hit reality show. As soon as she stepped inside the house, declaring herself as the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab', Shehnaaz became a fan favourite for her cute antics, witty retorts and a very Punjabi sense of humour.

From talking to birds to dancing like no one's watching, Shehnaaz kept everyone entertained not just inside the house but millions of viewers as well. However, her comedic talents were highlighted best when a video of her line 'Sada kutta kutta' went viral last year. Musician Yashraj Mukhate created a rib-tickling rendition of one of her dramatic moments from the show, making a song that instantly went viral.

On her birthday, checkout the real story behind the song and more in this compilation of her most hilarious moments from Bigg Boss:

When she had a full chat with a crow:





When she grew a little too jealous:





When she danced like crazy:





When she was the biggest drama queen:





When she cracked Salman Khan up:





While fans miss seeing Shehnaaz on the latest season of the show, often making her name trend on social media, she makes sure to keep them entertained in all the ways she can. Shehnaaz has starred in multiple music videos since leaving the Bigg Boss house. She featured in a couple of videos with Sidharth and their jodi often rakes in millions of views on YouTube. Their latest song, Shona Shona, went viral as well.

While Shehnaaz and Sidharth have never confirmed their relationship, it hasn't stopped their fans from hoping for more. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama last year, Shehnaaz had said that her equation with Sidharth is unchanged since the show. During an Instagram live, when a fan asked Shehnaaz about her marriage plans, she said, “Shaadi? Meri umar nahi hai shaadi ki. Ab mere paas hai time. Agar main struggler hoti toh main pakka shaadi kar leti. Mere bachche bhi ho gaye hote (Marriage? I don’t think I am at the age where I should get married. I still have time. If I was a struggler, I would definitely have been married. I would have kids also by now).”

“But abhi mere mehnat karne ka time hai. Main mehnat kar rahi hoon aur main shaadi karungi jab mera mann karega (But right now, it is time for me to work hard. I am working hard and I will get married when I feel like it),” she added.

