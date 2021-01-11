Fan tells Shehnaaz Gill her ‘wrinkles’ are showing, she blames it on her make-up. Watch video
Shehnaaz Gill’s six million-plus followers on Instagram were in for a treat when she went live on the photo-sharing platform and interacted with them. During the session, one user commented that her ‘wrinkles’ were showing.
“Kisine likha ‘bohot wrinkles dikh rahe hai’ (Someone said my wrinkles are showing a lot),” Shehnaaz read out a fan’s comment. She went on to explain that her make-up was a little uneven, which appeared like wrinkles.
“Wrinkles nahi hai yeh, mera make-up na thoda upar chala gaya has has ke. Thoda touch-up karungi toh phir theek ho jayega (These are not wrinkles, my make-up has become a little uneven because I laughed so much. A touch-up will fix it),” she said, jokingly adding, “Pata hi nahi hai tum logon ko kuch (You people know nothing).”
Earlier in the live session, Shehnaaz revealed that she did her make-up by herself. She said that she did not know how to fill out eyebrows and watched video tutorials to learn. She also responded to a fan, who said that she did not need make-up.
“Natural beauty achchi hai. Main nahi bolti main achchi nahi hoon, main bohot sundar hoon. Main khud bolti hoon yeh baat. Sundar na hoti toh phir artist na hoti (Natural beauty is good. I am not saying that I am not beautiful, I am. I admit it. If I was not beautiful, I would not be an artist),” she said, adding that it was important for an artist to use make-up and experiment with different looks.
Shehnaaz shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her vivacious personality endeared her to fans and she finished as the second runner-up of the show. After the show ended, she has appeared in a number of music videos, including Kurta Pyjama, Waada Hai and Shona Shona.
