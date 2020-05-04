Shehnaaz Gill regrets Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: ‘After a point, I was irritated with guys coming to impress me’

tv

Shehnaaz Gill, aka ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, won hearts with her fun and vivacious personality on Bigg Boss 13. She followed it up with a swayamvar-themed reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which got a rather lukewarm response from viewers and finally went off air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While many suitors tried wooing Shehnaaz in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she was unimpressed and could not find a connection by the end of the show. In an interview with The Times of India, she said that she regrets taking up the show.

“I have become worldly-wise and mature after participating in Bigg Boss. Mujhe duniyadaari ki samajh aa gayi hai (I have understood the ways of the world). While Bigg Boss was my dream, my heart wasn’t in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After a point, I was irritated about guys coming on the show to appease and impress me. I regret taking up that show,” she said.

Shehnaaz, who made headlines for her closeness with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, expressed her love for him on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She said on the show that she could not change her feelings for him, even if he considered her to be just a good friend.

However, Shehnaaz has now said that Sidharth is a ‘friend’ and their equation is unlikely to develop into something more in the future, as well. “He is a friend. I get to learn a lot from him and he is protective of me. Koi kuch bhi bole usse mujhe farak nahi padta. Abhi bhi friends hain, I think aagey bhi friends hi rahenge (I don’t care what people say. We are friends now and I think we will be friends in the future as well),” she said.

Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz came together for a music video titled Bhula Dunga. The video became a huge hit and according to reports, the two have been signed for two more music videos together.

