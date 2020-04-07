e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to star in two more music videos after success of Bhula Dunga: report

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to star in two more music videos after success of Bhula Dunga: report

After Bhula Dunga, the hit Bigg Boss pair of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will feature in two more music videos.

music Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bhula Dunga starred Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill.
Bhula Dunga starred Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill.
         

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will star in two more music videos. This follows the success of their first song, Bhula Dunga.

According to a new report in Spotboye, the two will romance each other again after Bhula Dunga turned out to be a hit online, garnering as much as 45 million in a week’s time. Bigg Boss 13 pair continue to be a hit even after the reality TV show ended.

The music video, shot in Mumbai’s Madh island just before the coronavirus lockdown came into place, was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

The romantic song’s video showcases the sizzling chemistry of Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, not everyone was impressed by the lead pair’s chemistry. Another Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said she saw no chemistry between the two, leading to a troll attack.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh complained about her on family WhatsApp group, calls her ‘phat-phat’

“I just said that I don’t see any chemistry between them. I had told this inside the Bigg Boss 13 House too. And, I am being very honest. Sidharth once told us that he treats Shehnaaz like a child. Sidharth is mature and I am not saying that Shehnaaz is not a nice girl. On the contrary, Sidharth and Rashami (Desai) together exuded far more chemistry, despite being not very cool with each other. I think Sidharth and Shehnaaz would look good as brother-sister or friends, but not as a couple. I am not defaming anybody. People are defaming Shehnaaz and Shehnaaz’s fans only are responsible for that. In fact, I had even called Sidharth to praise him,” Devoleena had later said

While Shehnaaz has never hidden her feelings for Sidharth, the latter has called her a “dear friend”. Defining his relationship with Shehnaaz, Sidharth had told IANS: “She’s a dear friend.” Talking about the bond, he had added, “Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way we were inside the house.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

.

tags
top news
India partially lifts ban on hydroxychloroquine amid Covid-19 crisis
India partially lifts ban on hydroxychloroquine amid Covid-19 crisis
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India go up to 4,421, death toll at 114
Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India go up to 4,421, death toll at 114
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
All you need to know about India’s first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
All you need to know about India’s first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

music news