Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets obscene clip after commenting on Sidnaaz, files complaint: ‘They targeted the wrong person’

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:31 IST

After filing complaint against trolls who sent her an obscene audio message, TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee has now said that trolls picked the wrong target this time as she is not the one to take it all silently. She also insisted that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill would look good as siblings but not a couple - a comment that kickstarted all the recent trolling against Devoleena.

Devoleena told Spotboye in an interview, “I just said that I don’t see any chemistry between them. I had told this inside the Bigg Boss 13 House too. And, I am being very honest. Sidharth once told us that he treats Shehnaaz like a child. Sidharth is mature and I am not saying that Shehnaaz is not a nice girl. On the contrary, Sidharth and Rashami (Desai) together exuded far more chemistry, despite being not very cool with each other. I think Sidharth and Shehnaaz would look good as brother-sister or friends, but not as a couple. I am not defaming anybody. People are defaming Shehnaaz and Shehnaaz’s fans only are responsible for that. In fact, I had even called Sidharth to praise him.”

Further talking about the trolls, Devoleena told the entertainment website, “Ye log (who are trolling me) bas lage padhe hain. Even when Rashami went live, they did something objectionable. They have so much time, I guess because of the lockdown. Lekin is baar unhone galat insaan se chedkhani kardi hai (But this time, they targeted the wrong person). Trolls don’t have the himmat (courage) to show up but go on our careers, looks and parents.”

After Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s latest music video Bhula Dunga came out, Devoleena had said in a live chat on Instagram that she found no chemistry between the two Bigg Boss 13 contestants. She was heavily trolled for her comment.

This audio is so bad..As I mentioned below there should be a limit.Such fans &trollers are not good & deserve to be behind the bar to defame someone so badly. Apologies @MahaCyber1 asking u to look into this matter in sucha time but these mannerless people need to learn a lesson https://t.co/l5DF0a4E9Y — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 31, 2020

After the objectionable audio came out, Devoleena’s close friend and co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13 Rashami Desai also came to her defence. “This audio is so bad..As I mentioned below there should be a limit.Such fans &trollers are not good & deserve to be behind the bar to defame someone so badly. Apologies @MahaCyber1 asking u to look into this matter in sucha time but these mannerless people need to learn a lesson,” she tweeted. However, Rashami was also attacked by an army of trolls following her support for Devoleena.

