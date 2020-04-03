Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor sit in Raj Kapoor’s lap in Karisma Kapoor’s epic throwback pic, Alia Bhatt showers love

bollywood

Actor Karisma Kapoor often shares throwback pictures. On Friday, she shared a picture from her early teenage years with many members of her extended family. The picture features two of the biggest stars of today - Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor -- as well.

Sharing it, Karisma wrote: “Family matters..#grandparents #cousins #family #love @kareenakapoorkhan @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #ranbirkapoor #flashbackfriday.” In the picture, Karisma stands behind her legendary grandfather actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Standing next to him is his late wife Krishna Raj Kapoor. Wrapped in his arms are his three grandchildren -- Kareena, Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Even as a tiny tot, Kareena is stylish and quite a poser.

The picture got a lot of love from others stars. Alia Bhatt, who is in a relationship with Karisma’s cousin Ranbir, dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. So did Manish Malhotra and Riddhama.

Some time back, Karisma has shared a picture, clicked by ace celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, around the time Raja Hindustani had released. Before that she had shared a picture from Dulhan Hum Lejanyege. She had written: “20 years of #dulhanhumlejayenge Time flies ! I remember this super fun shoot in mauritius so fondly! @beingsalmankhan @david.dhawan #tuesdaythoughts.”

Like many in Bollywood, Karisma too has pledged to donate for fight against coronavirus pandemic. She had revealed that she along with her children, Samaira and Kiaan, will be extending financial support to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

The actor had taken to Instagram on Thursday to share the update, while urging her fans and followers to pitch in as every small bit will help the government fight the coronavirus outbreak. “Every life matters, which is why my children Samaira and Kiaan and I pledge our support to the PM CARES Fund and The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). A small contribution can go a long way. Do your bit... for our country, for humanity,” read an image posted by the actor. “We donated , please donate too.. a small contribution can help so many lives.. #indiafightscorona #jaihind,” she wrote as a caption to the image.

The actor made a comeback recently with her Web series, Mentalhood. She plays a mother to three children in the show.

