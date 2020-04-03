e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor sit in Raj Kapoor’s lap in Karisma Kapoor’s epic throwback pic, Alia Bhatt showers love

Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor sit in Raj Kapoor’s lap in Karisma Kapoor’s epic throwback pic, Alia Bhatt showers love

Karisma Kapoor on Friday shared an old family picture featuring her sister Kareena Kapoor and cousin Ranbir Kapoor with their grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A throwback picture shared by Karisma Kapoor featured her grandfather late Raj Kapoor, sister Kareena and cousin Ranbir Kapoor.
A throwback picture shared by Karisma Kapoor featured her grandfather late Raj Kapoor, sister Kareena and cousin Ranbir Kapoor.
         

Actor Karisma Kapoor often shares throwback pictures. On Friday, she shared a picture from her early teenage years with many members of her extended family. The picture features two of the biggest stars of today - Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor -- as well.

Sharing it, Karisma wrote: “Family matters..#grandparents #cousins #family #love @kareenakapoorkhan @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #ranbirkapoor #flashbackfriday.” In the picture, Karisma stands behind her legendary grandfather actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Standing next to him is his late wife Krishna Raj Kapoor. Wrapped in his arms are his three grandchildren -- Kareena, Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Even as a tiny tot, Kareena is stylish and quite a poser.

 

The picture got a lot of love from others stars. Alia Bhatt, who is in a relationship with Karisma’s cousin Ranbir, dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. So did Manish Malhotra and Riddhama.

Some time back, Karisma has shared a picture, clicked by ace celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, around the time Raja Hindustani had released. Before that she had shared a picture from Dulhan Hum Lejanyege. She had written: “20 years of #dulhanhumlejayenge Time flies ! I remember this super fun shoot in mauritius so fondly! @beingsalmankhan @david.dhawan #tuesdaythoughts.”

Like many in Bollywood, Karisma too has pledged to donate for fight against coronavirus pandemic. She had revealed that she along with her children, Samaira and Kiaan, will be extending financial support to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

Also read: Anushka Sharma interrupts Virat Kohli’s live chat with Kevin Pietersen: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’

The actor had taken to Instagram on Thursday to share the update, while urging her fans and followers to pitch in as every small bit will help the government fight the coronavirus outbreak. “Every life matters, which is why my children Samaira and Kiaan and I pledge our support to the PM CARES Fund and The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). A small contribution can go a long way. Do your bit... for our country, for humanity,” read an image posted by the actor. “We donated , please donate too.. a small contribution can help so many lives.. #indiafightscorona #jaihind,” she wrote as a caption to the image.

The actor made a comeback recently with her Web series, Mentalhood. She plays a mother to three children in the show.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
“No repeat of Indore in UP’: Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members
“No repeat of Indore in UP’: Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
Cremation of bodies of Covid-19 patients is safe, says Bengal health dept
Cremation of bodies of Covid-19 patients is safe, says Bengal health dept
Covid 19 Live: PM Modi shares 5-point mantra in a meet with sportspersons
Covid 19 Live: PM Modi shares 5-point mantra in a meet with sportspersons
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
WhatsApp launches fact-checking service for coronavirus hoaxes in Italy
WhatsApp launches fact-checking service for coronavirus hoaxes in Italy
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news