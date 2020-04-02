e-paper
Karisma Kapoor donates to PM Cares and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund: ‘My children and I pledge our support’

Karisma Kapoor has pledged her support to the fight against coronavirus outbreak by making donations to relief funds.

bollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:49 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Karisma Kapoor has made a donation for those affected by coronavirus outbreak.
Karisma Kapoor has made a donation for those affected by coronavirus outbreak.(PTI)
         

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Thursday announced that she, along with children, Samaira and Kiaan, has extended financial support to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

The actor took to Instagram to share the update and also urged her followers and others to at least make a small contribution to help the government fight the coronavirus outbreak.

 

“Every life matters, which is why my children Samaira and Kiaan and I pledge our support to the PM CARES Fund and The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). A small contribution can go a long way. Do your bit... for our country, for humanity,” read a post by Dil To Pagal Hai actor. However, the amount of donation was not revealed in the post.

The Judwaa actor has joined her sister Kareena Kapoor who, on Thursday, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, pledged her support to the PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

The sisters have joined celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal who have extended support to the PM Cares Fund as well.

