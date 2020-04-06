Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh complained about her on family WhatsApp group, calls her ‘phat-phat’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has shared some amusing details about her married life with actor Ranveer Singh. She said that he is particularly annoyed with her constant need to be doing something around the house and not sitting still.

In a recent interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Deepika talked about life in quarantine with Ranveer. She said she sprained her back two days ago while doing some chores and still would not rest. “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.

“I sprained my back two days ago when I was ‘cleaning’. And then I was bored. So he made sure before he went down to the gym, he said ‘You’re not moving from here you’ve sprained your back’. And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I was not in my bed I was up on a shelf, trying to clean something and he got really wild. ‘Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back’,” she added.

Ranveer and Deepika have been spending more tie together than ever before. They have been working out and cooking together and sharing their quarantine moments on Instagram.

The couple also made a donation to the PM Cares coronavirus relief fund recently. However, the couple did not reveal an amount. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,” the two wrote.

