Home / TV / Shefali Jariwala reveals details of chats on Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group: ‘Nobody talks about the fights’

Shefali Jariwala reveals details of chats on Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group: ‘Nobody talks about the fights’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala said that the contestants are no longer hostile to each other now that the show has ended, and even have a WhatsApp group together.

tv Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shefali Jariwala entered as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 13.
From Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, Bigg Boss 13 made headlines for its nasty fights. However, now that the popular reality show has come to an end, everyone is cordial with each other.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala revealed in a recent interview that all the contestants have a WhatsApp group together. She also shared details of what they talk about in their chats.

“I am in contact with everyone. In fact, we have a Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group where we keep exchanging greetings and we send jokes to one another. It’s good fun and it is nice to be in touch with the BB 13 inmates. Now, there are no insecurities, no fights because it was a game. It was about survival of the fittest and now it is all over, so we all have just good memories to recall,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

“Now, nobody talks about the fights, we all talk about the good memories of the house. We chat and keep ourselves entertained. We catch up on video calls, we promote each other’s work,” she added.

Also see: Shilpa Shetty plays with daughter Samisha as she turns 2 months old, says ‘some things in life are a little more special’

Recently, Shefali was in the news after a picture she shared with husband Parag Tyagi sparked rumours that she was pregnant. However, she clarified that it was not the case and it was simply a result of overeating.

Just a few days ago, Shefali made her debut on video-sharing platform TikTok. For her first video, she chose to dance to the song Mere Angne Mein, which originally featured her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez in the video.

Shefali dedicated her maiden TikTok video to director duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, who helmed the video of Mere Angne Mein as well as Kaanta Laga, which made her a star.

