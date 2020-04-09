e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Shefali Jariwala’s photo with husband Parag Tyagi has fans asking if she is pregnant. See her hilarious response

Shefali Jariwala’s photo with husband Parag Tyagi has fans asking if she is pregnant. See her hilarious response

After Shefali Jariwala shared a picture with husband Parag Tyagi on Instagram, several fans asked her if she was pregnant.

tv Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi.
Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala shared a happy picture with her husband Parag Tyagi from their self-isolation. In the photo, he was seen standing behind her, with his arms around her waist. “You, me & this quarantine! . . . #instalove #love #quarantine #lovestory #tuesdayvibes #funtimes #positivity #positivevibesonly,” her caption read.

Shefali’s Instagram post sent fans’ imagination into an overdrive, and many asked her in the comments section if she was pregnant. She clarified that she was not expecting her first child with Parag, and that it was simply a case of overeating. “Over ate,” she replied to several of the comments.

 

Hindustantimes

In a media interaction after Bigg Boss 13 ended, Shefali expressed her desire to adopt a baby girl and said that she and Parag have already begun the paperwork.

“From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption, which was when I was 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon,” she said.

Parag and Shefali got married in 2014, after being in a relationship for several years. The two also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye together.

Recently, Shefali made her debut on video-sharing platform TikTok. In her first video, she danced to the song Mere Angne Mein, and dedicated it to director duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao.

Vinay and Radhika, who directed the video of Mere Angne Mein starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz, helmed the music video of Kaanta Laga, which catapulted Shefali to fame.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to fight Covid-19
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to fight Covid-19
Not recommending hydroxychloroquine for now, says ICMR
Not recommending hydroxychloroquine for now, says ICMR
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Nissan Kicks facelift minus camouflage revealed in latest spy shot
Nissan Kicks facelift minus camouflage revealed in latest spy shot
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news