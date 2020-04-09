Shefali Jariwala’s photo with husband Parag Tyagi has fans asking if she is pregnant. See her hilarious response

tv

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:10 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala shared a happy picture with her husband Parag Tyagi from their self-isolation. In the photo, he was seen standing behind her, with his arms around her waist. “You, me & this quarantine! . . . #instalove #love #quarantine #lovestory #tuesdayvibes #funtimes #positivity #positivevibesonly,” her caption read.

Shefali’s Instagram post sent fans’ imagination into an overdrive, and many asked her in the comments section if she was pregnant. She clarified that she was not expecting her first child with Parag, and that it was simply a case of overeating. “Over ate,” she replied to several of the comments.

In a media interaction after Bigg Boss 13 ended, Shefali expressed her desire to adopt a baby girl and said that she and Parag have already begun the paperwork.

“From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption, which was when I was 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon,” she said.

Parag and Shefali got married in 2014, after being in a relationship for several years. The two also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye together.

Recently, Shefali made her debut on video-sharing platform TikTok. In her first video, she danced to the song Mere Angne Mein, and dedicated it to director duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao.

Vinay and Radhika, who directed the video of Mere Angne Mein starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz, helmed the music video of Kaanta Laga, which catapulted Shefali to fame.

