Home / TV / Shefali Jariwala dances to Asim Riaz’s song Mere Angne Mein in debut TikTok video, watch

Shefali Jariwala dances to Asim Riaz’s song Mere Angne Mein in debut TikTok video, watch

In her first-ever TikTok video, Shefali Jariwala danced to the song Mere Angne Mein, which originally featured her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz.

tv Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:09 IST
Shefali Jariwala made her debut on TikTok earlier this week.
Actor-dancer Shefali Jariwala has made her debut on TikTok with a video of the song Mere Angne Mein, originally picturised on her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz and actor Jacqueline Fernandez. After posting numerous pictures, videos and health tips on her social media platforms, Shefali has now turned her attention to TikTok.

The debut video is a special one. Shefali has dedicated the video to Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, who directed the video of Mere Angne Mein. They had also directed Shefali’s debut track Kaanta Laga, which made her a star.

“Mere Angne Mein is a catchy track and I wanted to dedicate my TikTok debut to Vinay and Radhika. I wanted to express my gratitude to them through this. I hope they like it,” said Shefali.

 

It is also interesting to note that Mere Angne Mein is Asim’s first music video after the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 went off air this year.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says he tested positive for coronavirus, reveals it to be April Fool’s joke

When Shefali and Asim were locked inside the Bigg Boss house for weeks, the two didn’t quite gel well. At one point, actor Parag Tyagi, Shefali’s husband, had called out Asim for misbehaving with his wife.

