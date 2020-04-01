e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ram Gopal Varma says he tested positive for coronavirus, reveals it to be April Fool’s joke

Ram Gopal Varma says he tested positive for coronavirus, reveals it to be April Fool’s joke

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus. However, in a later tweet, he shared that it was an April Fool’s prank.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, only to recant it in his next tweet.
Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, only to recant it in his next tweet.
         

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he tested positive for the coronavirus, causing panic among his followers and well-wishers. “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, minutes later, Varma clarified in another tweet that his coronavirus diagnosis was an April Fool’s joke. “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine,” he wrote.

Varma went on to say that he was just trying to find something to laugh about in a grim situation and apologised if he hurt any sentiments. “Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them,” he wrote.

 

 

 

Earlier in the day, Varma shared a song on coronavirus titled Kanipinchani Purugu Corona. He not only sang it but wrote the lyrics as well. “FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS inspired by #coronavirus. Music by @sandykeys111 , Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh , Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY,” he wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan celebrates sister Kritika’s birthday during lockdown, shares failed attempt at baking cake

 

Varma is known for directing films such as Rangeela, Satya, Darna Mana Hai, Sarkar and Company.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news