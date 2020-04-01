Ram Gopal Varma says he tested positive for coronavirus, reveals it to be April Fool’s joke
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus. However, in a later tweet, he shared that it was an April Fool’s prank.bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:29 IST
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he tested positive for the coronavirus, causing panic among his followers and well-wishers. “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona,” he wrote on Twitter.
However, minutes later, Varma clarified in another tweet that his coronavirus diagnosis was an April Fool’s joke. “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine,” he wrote.
Varma went on to say that he was just trying to find something to laugh about in a grim situation and apologised if he hurt any sentiments. “Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them,” he wrote.
My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020
Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke 😳 it’s his fault and not mine— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020
Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020
Earlier in the day, Varma shared a song on coronavirus titled Kanipinchani Purugu Corona. He not only sang it but wrote the lyrics as well. “FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS inspired by #coronavirus. Music by @sandykeys111 , Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh , Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY,” he wrote on Twitter.
FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS "కనిపించని పురుగు" inspired by #coronavirus Music by @sandykeys111 , Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh , Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY https://t.co/Mo51YkXsta— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020
Varma is known for directing films such as Rangeela, Satya, Darna Mana Hai, Sarkar and Company.
