e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan celebrates sister Kritika’s birthday during lockdown, shares failed attempt at baking cake

Kartik Aaryan celebrates sister Kritika’s birthday during lockdown, shares failed attempt at baking cake

Kartik Aaryan was able to celebrate his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari’s birthday with her after seven years. See the pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan attempted to bake a cake for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari.
Kartik Aaryan attempted to bake a cake for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari.
         

Kartik Aaryan got a much-needed break from work to spend quality time with his family, courtesy the coronavirus lockdown. The actor got the chance to celebrate his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari’s birthday with her after seven years.

On the special occasion, Kartik tried to prepare a cake for her. However, his baking attempt failed miserably, and what was meant to be a small cake ended up becoming a large biscuit.

Sharing pictures with the birthday girl and his creation on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Lockdown ka fayda (Perks of the lockdown) - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years. Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya (Tried to bake a small cake, it ended up as a large biscuit). Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi. Pride of the family @dr.kiki_.”

Arjun Kapoor made a reference to Kartik’s hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and quipped, “Sonu ki kittu ka bday. Happy birthday.” Ekta Kapoor also commented on the post with heart emojis. Wishes poured in from fans as well.

 

Earlier this week, Kartik took to Instagram to share a video of his family enjoying his film Pati Patni Aur Woh on television. While his father and sister could be seen, his mother was missing from the clip.

“Apni picture Sunday ko Family ke saath baithke TV pe dekhne wali feeling (The feeling of watching your film on television with your family on a Sunday)... Still unbeaten. And Mummy Never waits for credits,” the actor wrote in his caption.

Also see: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon urge everyone to obey laws, stay at home. Watch video messages

Meanwhile, Kartik is also helping the government in its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. After his viral monologue urging people to remain indoors and practice social distancing, he donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

A statement shared by Kartik on Instagram read, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: PM Modi dials CM Thackeray as Maharashtra reports 13 deaths
Covid-19: PM Modi dials CM Thackeray as Maharashtra reports 13 deaths
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news