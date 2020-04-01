Kartik Aaryan celebrates sister Kritika’s birthday during lockdown, shares failed attempt at baking cake

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan got a much-needed break from work to spend quality time with his family, courtesy the coronavirus lockdown. The actor got the chance to celebrate his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari’s birthday with her after seven years.

On the special occasion, Kartik tried to prepare a cake for her. However, his baking attempt failed miserably, and what was meant to be a small cake ended up becoming a large biscuit.

Sharing pictures with the birthday girl and his creation on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Lockdown ka fayda (Perks of the lockdown) - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years. Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya (Tried to bake a small cake, it ended up as a large biscuit). Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi. Pride of the family @dr.kiki_.”

Arjun Kapoor made a reference to Kartik’s hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and quipped, “Sonu ki kittu ka bday. Happy birthday.” Ekta Kapoor also commented on the post with heart emojis. Wishes poured in from fans as well.

Earlier this week, Kartik took to Instagram to share a video of his family enjoying his film Pati Patni Aur Woh on television. While his father and sister could be seen, his mother was missing from the clip.

“Apni picture Sunday ko Family ke saath baithke TV pe dekhne wali feeling (The feeling of watching your film on television with your family on a Sunday)... Still unbeaten. And Mummy Never waits for credits,” the actor wrote in his caption.

Meanwhile, Kartik is also helping the government in its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. After his viral monologue urging people to remain indoors and practice social distancing, he donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

A statement shared by Kartik on Instagram read, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”

