Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala to adopt baby girl: We are hopeful it will be done soon’

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:30 IST

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala wants to adopt a baby girl and has begun the process along with husband and TV actor Parag Tyagi, a A Mid Day report said. The report quoted Shefali as saying, “There is a lot of paperwork involved, but we are hopeful it will be done soon.”

During a media interaction, Shefali recently said, “’From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon.”

Shefali and Parag got married in 2014 and began the process as soon as she made her exit from the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

A Times of India report also quoted her as saying, “When I was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house I realised that I am addicted to Parag. He has become my habit and I didn’t realise this in my normal life. Those 13 weeks made me realise that I am addicted to Parag. We value each other when we are together but we don’t realise the feeling. When I was locked in that house and I had my share of happy and sad moments, I missed his touch, his hugs, his kisses. I missed my partner the most and the comfort of his touch.”

