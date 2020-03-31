Asim Riaz shares video of girlfriend Himanshi Khurana dancing to Genda Phool, says ‘nailed it babe’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz is winning hearts with his public displays of love for his girlfriend and co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. He took to his Instagram stories to share a video of her dancing to Badshah’s new single Genda Phool.

In the clip, Himanshi is seen all decked up in a dark green lehenga as she recreates Jacqueline Fernandez’s moves. Asim wrote in his caption, “Nailed it babe.” The video is being widely shared on social media by several fan clubs and accounts.

Recently, Asim and Himanshi came together for a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar and has garnered more than 35 million views on YouTube till now. Fans loved the cute chemistry of the couple.

Love blossomed between Asim and Himanshi on Bigg Boss 13. He even went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her when she re-entered as his connection on the popular reality show.

There was conjecture that Asim, who was vocal about his feelings for Himanshi from the start, was already in a relationship with a model named Shruti Tuli outside the Bigg Boss house but he maintained that they had broken up before he came on the show. Shruti, on the other hand, denied that they were ever more than friends.

After Bigg Boss 13 ended, Asim and Himanshi began dating. While there was speculation that his family was opposed to their relationship, his brother Umar Riaz denied the same in an earlier interview.

Umar said that there was a misunderstanding and Himanshi felt that he was against her, but they clarified it. “I am happy about it. I will not oppose my brother. My happiness lies in his happiness,” he said, about their relationship. He did not have any problem with their possible wedding either and said, “You marry someone who understands and supports you. If Asim feels he has found that someone, I have no objection.”

