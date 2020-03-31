e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Asim Riaz shares video of girlfriend Himanshi Khurana dancing to Genda Phool, says ‘nailed it babe’

Asim Riaz shares video of girlfriend Himanshi Khurana dancing to Genda Phool, says ‘nailed it babe’

Asim Riaz shared a video of Himanshi Khurana dancing to the popular song Genda Phool. Watch it here.

tv Updated: Mar 31, 2020 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asim Riaz shared a video of Himanshi Khurana dancing and showered praise on her.
Asim Riaz shared a video of Himanshi Khurana dancing and showered praise on her.
         

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz is winning hearts with his public displays of love for his girlfriend and co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. He took to his Instagram stories to share a video of her dancing to Badshah’s new single Genda Phool.

In the clip, Himanshi is seen all decked up in a dark green lehenga as she recreates Jacqueline Fernandez’s moves. Asim wrote in his caption, “Nailed it babe.” The video is being widely shared on social media by several fan clubs and accounts.

 

Recently, Asim and Himanshi came together for a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar and has garnered more than 35 million views on YouTube till now. Fans loved the cute chemistry of the couple.

Love blossomed between Asim and Himanshi on Bigg Boss 13. He even went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her when she re-entered as his connection on the popular reality show.

There was conjecture that Asim, who was vocal about his feelings for Himanshi from the start, was already in a relationship with a model named Shruti Tuli outside the Bigg Boss house but he maintained that they had broken up before he came on the show. Shruti, on the other hand, denied that they were ever more than friends.

Also read: When Sussanne Khan opened up about divorce with Hrithik Roshan

After Bigg Boss 13 ended, Asim and Himanshi began dating. While there was speculation that his family was opposed to their relationship, his brother Umar Riaz denied the same in an earlier interview.

Umar said that there was a misunderstanding and Himanshi felt that he was against her, but they clarified it. “I am happy about it. I will not oppose my brother. My happiness lies in his happiness,” he said, about their relationship. He did not have any problem with their possible wedding either and said, “You marry someone who understands and supports you. If Asim feels he has found that someone, I have no objection.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
States told to trace, quarantine those who attended Nizamuddin gathering
States told to trace, quarantine those who attended Nizamuddin gathering
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Trump, Erdogan stress need for Syria, Libya ceasefires during coronavirus
Trump, Erdogan stress need for Syria, Libya ceasefires during coronavirus
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
‘I’m supporting Afridi’: Yuvraj stands with Pak star to fight Covid-19
‘I’m supporting Afridi’: Yuvraj stands with Pak star to fight Covid-19
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
China’s hollow ‘virus diplomacy’ and a look at Beijing’s missteps
China’s hollow ‘virus diplomacy’ and a look at Beijing’s missteps
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news