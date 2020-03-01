‘I have no objection to Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana wedding,’ says brother Umar

tv

Bigg Boss 13 was as much about its romances as it was about its controversies and face-offs. Now that the show is over, onscreen jodis of Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana are still getting love of the audience.

Asim had famously proposed to Himanshi on the show and later introduced her to his family after the finale. However, there was a little snag, apparently his family was not on the same page and she had said that a wedding is off the page due to this.

Now, in a new interview with Spotboye, Asim’s brother Umar has said that he is not against the relationship. When asked if he is against the relationship given he had unfriended Himanshi on social media, Umar said, “There was a certain misunderstanding. The media was writing about it.” He also added that “She felt that I and some followers of Asim had turned against her.”

He also accepted that he would have loved to go on Bigg Boss 13 but Himanshi was sent in his stead. “But I can’t hold that against Himanshi. The decision was taken by the creatives at Colors and at the end of the day, I respected that decision,” he said.

He also accepted that Asim and Himanshi are in a relationship and he is not against it, “I am happy about it. I will not oppose my brother. My happiness lies in his happiness.” In case the two ever decide to tie the knot, Umar said, “You marry someone who understands and supports you. If Asim feels he has found that someone, I have no objection.”

Before going into the house, Himanshi had said, “I have told Asim indirectly that I can sense that something is fishy and his family is maybe not okay with me. Umar is still supporting Shruti Tulli and keeps retweeting her tweets, but he hasn’t tweeted anything for me till now - good or bad. So, agar woh iss relationship ke against hai, toh main nahi chahti do bhaiyon mein rift ho (If Umar is against our relationship, I don’t want to create a barrier between two brothers).”