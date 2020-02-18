Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana says she felt ‘shy’ when Asim Riaz held her hand, introduced her to his family

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz’s romance with contestant Himanshi Khurana has been much talked about, with fans rooting for #AsiManshi on social media. In a media interaction, Himanshi revealed that after the finale, Asim held her hand and introduced her to his family.

Himanshi told reporters that she was standing at the back because she wanted Asim’s family and his mother, who was “very emotional”, to meet him first. She blushed and said, “Lekin Asim was looking for me and unhone mera haath pakadke seedha apne parents ke paas le gaye ki ‘See, she is the girl jisse main milwana chahta tha’ (But Asim was looking for me and he held my hand and took me straight to his parents and told them, ‘See, this is the girl I wanted you to meet’).”

“Main tab bhi bohot shy feel kar rahi thi aur main usko bol rahi thi ‘relax’. Unhone bola, ‘Nahi, main pehli baar apne father se kisi ladki ko milwa raha hoon’ (I was feeling very shy even then and I kept telling him to relax. But he said, ‘No, this is the first time I am introducing a girl to my father’),” she added.

When asked what she and Asim talked about after he came out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Himanshi said, “Bohot saari baatein ki humne. Bigg Boss 13 ke baare mein toh nahi ki lekin personal, humare relationship pe, families pe. Achcha time spend kiya humne (We talked a lot. Not about Bigg Boss 13, but about personal things like our relationship and families. We spent some really good time together).”

Himanshi said that she spent quality time with Asim, his brother Umar Riaz, their cousins and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai. She added that they wanted to keep a positive environment because he was coming back home after four months.

Asim has always been rather vocal about his feelings for Himanshi in Bigg Boss 13, and even proposed marriage to her. However, she said that she would like to get to know him better before she takes a decision.

