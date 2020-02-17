e-paper
Home / TV / Asim Riaz chats with Bohemia, parties with Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai after Bigg Boss 13 finale

Asim Riaz has shared a video where he is seen chatting with rapper Bohemia, and also teased a possible collaboration.

tv Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Asim Riaz was seen partying with Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai.
Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz has his hands full after coming out of the house. The model, who found immense popularity on the Salman Khan-hosted show shared a video on his official handle, has now shared a video where he is on a video call with rapper Bohemia.

Teasing a possible collaboration, he wrote, “Lovely interacting with the legend @iambohemia sir. Thankyou for all the love and support you have been giving me all this while. It was a dream come true. You have inspired me growing up and now to realize that you are interested in collabrating with me. Peace , love and respect!” Asim was often seen rapping on the show too. He also rapped to a Bohemia track while doing an Instagram live session with his fans.

 

Asim earlier celebrated his Bigg Boss 13 achievements with co-contestants Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai; he had earlier lost the finale to Sidharth Shukla. In photos shared by Himanshi, she can be seen partying with Rashami and Asim and Khurana. In a boomerang video, Rashami, Asim and his brother Umar Riaz can be seen dancing together.

 

 

Asim has also has dismissed talks of rigging in the just-concluded season. He took to social media to clarify: “Kuch bhi aisa nahin hai. Fixed kuch bhi nahin hota... audience ke pyaar ki wajah se main yahaan tak pahuncha aur wo (Sidharth) bhi jeeta hai. So, fixed kuch nahi hai... it’s just real. Jo hai saamne hai toh aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. ( Nothing of that sort happened. Nothing was fixed.. I reached this far and he (Sidharth) won the show thanks to all the live of the audience. So, nothing is fixed... it’s just real. Whatever happened is there before your eyes and nothing of that sort happened).”

Asim’s post came in the wake of a section of viewers, including Meera Chopra’s continuous assertion that the show was fixed.

