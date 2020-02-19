Asim Riaz declares his love for Himanshi Khurana, calls her ‘my queen’. See pic

tv

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:21 IST

One of the most endearing moments of Bigg Boss 13 has been the romance between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The former contestants are now out of the house but their feelings for each other are far from hidden. On Tuesday, Asim went a step further and declared his love for Himanshi.

Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture of them hugging each other, he wrote: “Meri Rani (My queen).” In the other picture, the two share a laugh. While inside the house, the two had come close despite allegations that Asim had been dishonest to Himanshi as he already had a girlfriend. In fact, guest contestant Vikas Gupta had shared a video clip, where Asim was seen confessing that he did have a girlfriend. Asim had vehemently denied it saying that his relationship was over by the time he entered the Bigg Boss house.

Himanshi and Asim, since then, have moved on. After the Bigg Boss finale, Asim had reportedly introduced Himanshi to his parents. Himanshi had declared that she had felt shy as he did so. She had told the reporters that she chose to stand at the back as she wanted Asim’s family and his mother, who was “very emotional”, to meet him first. Blushing, she had said, “Lekin Asim was looking for me and unhone mera haath pakadke seedha apne parents ke paas le gaye ki ‘See, she is the girl jisse main milwana chahta tha’ (But Asim was looking for me and he held my hand and took me straight to his parents and told them, ‘See, this is the girl I wanted you to meet’).”

Also read: On Hey Ram’s 20 years, Rani Mukerji shares what Kamal Haasan’s said about her height

In the finale, while Asim and Sidharth Shukla were the finalists, the latter was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The win was hotly debated on social media, with the fans of Asim accusing Colors of cheating and declared the results fixed. While acknowledging his fans’ love for him, Asim had rubbished all such claims. Speaking to ABP News, he had said, “There’s nothing like that. Nothing is fixed.. I reached till here and he (Sidharth) won the show all because of the audience’s love. So, it is not fixed and nothing like that happened.”

While inside the house, Asim and Sidharth were arch rivals. Their arguments and fights had become the talking points of the show. At times, they were so exhausting that even host Salman Khan couldn’t take any more of it. In a moment of despair, he had declared that he would open the gates of the house so that the two could step out and fight it out. They were reportedly in the habit of threatening each other of how they would set things right ‘outside’ the house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more