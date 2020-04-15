Sidharth Shukla reacts to criticism by ‘fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants’ on his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill in Bhula Dunga

tv

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla seems to be unperturbed by the comments made by his industry colleagues, such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, on his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill in his new single, Bhula Dunga.

Reacting on the negative response by a section of the viewers, Sidharth told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I hear that my fellow Bigg Boss contestants have had their opinions on the song and our chemistry. However, all I would like to say is I work for the love and appreciation of my audience, which our song has surely received looking at the views and love pouring in from all our viewers. At the end of the day, for me, my audience’s appreciation is the most important and I am grateful to each and every one of you.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had shared the Bigg Boss 13 house with Sidharth and Shehnaaz. She took upon herself to shut the trolls who targeted her for criticising the song. She replied to a fan, “Rashami doesn’t care neither I do...but truth is truth and you all sidnaaz fans cant dare to accept the truth that there is no chemistry between them. ..0 chemistry.” On being accused of being jealous with Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Devoleena replied to a Sidnaaz fan, “Bahut jalan ho rahi h because maine itna fake chemistry kabhi nahi dekhi.”

However, actor Akanksha Puri had praised the song and wrote on Twitter, “ #BhulaDunga on loop @DarshanRavalDZ what a beautiful song @sidharth_shukla n #ShehnaazGill such an amazing chemistry! #SidNaaz looking at you guys,we all want to fall in love... you both look #pictureperfect #madeforeachother.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s TV show Balika Vadhu has returned to the small screens for a rerun during lockdown due to coronavirus crisis. He plays the role of Anandi’s second husband on the show.

