Home / Music / Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in first music video wins hearts. Watch video

Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in first music video wins hearts. Watch video

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga has set hearts aflutter as the Bigg Boss alumni serenade their fanbase. Watch the video here.

music Updated: Mar 24, 2020 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz in a still from their music video together, Bhula Dunga.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz in a still from their music video together, Bhula Dunga.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have finally fulfilled their promise to their fan. The first music video together, Bhula Dunga, is out now and is just what the Bigg Boss fandom ordered.

Sung by Darshan Raval, Bhula Dunga opens with Sidharth and Shehnaaz - clearly lovers - parting ways and a montage of their past is shown. The video then moves to Sidharth lip syncing to the song as he remembers his days with Shehnaaz. “It is amazing your expressions were on point,” a fan wrote on Shehnaaz’s post. “Their chemistry was on fire,” wrote another.

Sharing the news among his followers, Darshan took to Instagram and wrote: “Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye.” Along with the post, he posted a picture in which Darshan can be seen sharing smiles with Shehnaz and Sidharth.

Hindustantimes

Talking about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who will be releasing the track on its official YouTube page said: “We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn’t want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song.”

Watch Bhula Dunga song here:  

Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared a beautiful bond inside the house. While Shehnaaz openly announced her feelings for him and declared she loves him, Sidharth never accepted that he loves her. Nonetheless, after initial snubs, Sidharth began openly displaying his affection for her. He would often chide her for not being careful enough, was visibly hurt when she would not talk to him and even insisted he was addicted to her, just like a cigarette.

