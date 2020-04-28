Paras Chhabra on Shehnaaz Gill: ‘I can’t handle Shehnaaz, have not spoken to her after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’

tv

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 10:15 IST

Actors Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill were part of Bigg Boss 13 and spent several months together inside the house. Later, they were part of another show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. That doesn’t necessarily mean they share a camaraderie. In a new interview to ETimes, Paras has said that he found Shehnaaz ‘irritating’ and that he can’t ‘handle’ her.

Speaking to ETimes, the model-turned-actor said how in the first few days in Bigg Boss house, he found Shehnaaz cute but soon his opinion changed. He was quoted as saying, “I have not spoken to her after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. I don’t want to speak with Shehnaz. I am over and done with her kyunki aap usko thodi der jhel sakte ho (you can tolerate her only for a brief period of time) not more than that. Thodi der tak cute lagti hai (she appears cute for some time). I had understood this in the first week of BB13. People felt she was cute initially but became irritating. I can’t handle Shehnaz. She didn’t want to speak with anybody else than Sidharth, so we weren’t also interested in talking to her.” Shehnaaz has been vocal about her affection for Sidharth Shukla while he has always maintained that she is a friend.

After the completion of Bigg Boss 13, the two actors appeared on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and reportedly things did not go well between them. They had many fights. He continued, “After what I saw of Shehnaz in MSK uske andar ghamand aa gaya tha toh main samajh gaya tha ki ye apne aap ko sabse upar samajh rahi hai (she has become arrogant; that’s when I understood that she thinks she is in a different league as compared to others) so there was no point talking to her.”

Looks like he is particularly peeved about the manner in which her fans on social media trolled actor Devoleena Bhattarcharjee (another Bigg Boss 13 contestant) and how she reportedly did nothing to ask her fans from not doing so. It may be recalled that when the Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s first music video Bhula Dunga was out, Devoleena had said that there was no chemistry between the two. Reacting to trolls targetting Devoleena, Paras said, “How her fans trolled Devoleena. Itan faltu kaise bol sakte ho (how can people talk such nonsense) then you are not stopping your fans too. How can you get that bad?”

Paras and Shehnaaz’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge had to ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Bigg Boss 13 was won by Sidharth with Asim Riaz being adjudged the first runners-up. Paras, Shehnaaz and Arti Singh were the other runners-up.

