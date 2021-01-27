Kangana Ranaut says she will direct Manikarnika Returns The Legend of Didda unless she finds ‘someone better’
Kangana Ranaut is likely to direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda unless she finds ‘someone better’ than her to do it. She took over as the director of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi after claiming that the original director, Krish, abandoned the project.
Citing the box office collection of Manikarnika, Kangana said that she has ‘delivered a ₹100 crore film as a director’. She added, however, that she is ‘more than happy’ to be a part of Manikarnika Returns as just an actor.
Manikarnika Returns, a standalone sequel to Manikarnika, is another historical drama, which will bring to celluloid the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.
Talking to The Times of India, Kangana said, I have delivered a ₹100 crore film as a director with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. So, I will try and keep myself as the director unless I find someone better than me for this job.”
“Obviously, I will be more than happy to just act as an actor because I have lots of responsibilities in terms of other projects that Manikarnika Productions is going to announce. The pressure is a lot but I do believe that I can do a lot. So, I'm looking for someone to direct but if not, then I am there, I will definitely do it,” she added.
Kangana fell out with Manikarnika’s original director, Krish, who accused her of hijacking his project. She, meanwhile, claimed that she stepped in after he abandoned the film. She also alleged that his product was inferior and she re-shot a majority of it. Both were given director's credit.
Manikarnika celebrated two years of its release on Monday. “The movie which broke my bones, 20 stitches n two fractures also broke many records. Highest weekend, Highest single day collection, Third highest grosser in the long list of blockbuster woman centric films and also most successful Indian film in Japan. #2YearsofManikarnika,” she wrote on Twitter. She also shared pictures of her injuries - one of her in a wheelchair with a cast on her foot and the other of the gash on her forehead caused by a mishap during a sword fight practice.
