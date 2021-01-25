Kangana Ranaut celebrates two years of Manikarnika, calls it ‘movie which broke my bones’ and many records
Kangana Ranaut is celebrating two years of the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which she not only starred in but also co-directed. In a tweet, she listed out the box office records set by the film. She also shared two pictures - one of her in a wheelchair with a cast on her foot and the other of the gash on her forehead caused by a mishap during sword fight practice.
“The movie which broke my bones, 20 stitches n two fractures also broke many records. Highest weekend, Highest single day collection, Third highest grosser in the long list of blockbuster woman centric films and also most successful Indian film in Japan. #2YearsofManikarnika,” she wrote.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi told the story of the valiant Rani Laxmibai, who fought against the British during India's first war of independence in 1857. Though she died in battle, she inspired the anti-colonial struggle and became one of the key figures of the Indian freedom movement.
Earlier this month, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to the film, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. The historical drama will chronicle the life of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir, who thwarted Mahmud of Ghazni’s attempts to invade Kashmir twice.
“Our nation has witnessed many stories of brave women who have set great precedents. Honored to tell story of brave queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice with none other than @KanganaTeam. #ManikarnikaReturns: The Legend of Didda goes on floors in January 2022,” producer Kamal Jain tweeted.
Kangana is currently shooting for Razneesh Ghai’s action thriller Dhaakad in Bhopal. She will be seen as a spy in the film, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. She also has AL Vijay’s Thalaivi and Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline.
