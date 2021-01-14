IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Kangana Ranaut announces Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, to play Kashmiri warrior queen
Kangana Ranaut will play Kashmiri warrior queen Didda in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.
Kangana Ranaut will play Kashmiri warrior queen Didda in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.
entertainment

Kangana Ranaut announces Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, to play Kashmiri warrior queen

  • Kangana Ranaut announced her next, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, which will tell the heroic story of Kashmiri warrior queen Didda.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:13 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama, which will bring to celluloid the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.

In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “Humara bharatvarsh sakshi raha hai Jhansi ki rani jaise kai veeranganao ki kahaani ka. Aisi hi ek aur ankahee veergatha hai Kashmir ki ek rani ki, jisne Mahmud Ghaznavi ko ek nahi, do baar haraya (India has seen several bravehearts like the queen of Jhansi. Another such untold story of heroism is of a queen from Kashmir, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni not once but twice in battle).” She will collaborate with producer Kamal Jain for the film.

Who is Didda

Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir, rose above her disability to rule the unified Kashmir, which also included the Lohara kingdom, directly and indirectly for over four decades and took it to glorious heights. She thwarted Mahmud of Ghazni’s attempts to invade Kashmir twice.


It is not known if Kangana will direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. She shared a director credit with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s original director Krish. She claimed that she took over after he ‘abandoned’ the film and reshot most of it. He, however, denied the allegations and accused her of hijacking his project.

Kangana has often claimed that the ‘mafia’ in Bollywood made several attempts to undermine Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and declare it a flop, despite it being a ‘superhit’. According to her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel, the film made 102 crore in India, and 53 crore overseas, against a budget of 75 crore.

Apart from Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Kangana has AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad and Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut

Related Stories

Neetu Chandra said she had been replaced in as many as six movies.
Neetu Chandra said she had been replaced in as many as six movies.
bollywood

Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Taapsee Pannu's latest magazine photo shoot.
Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Taapsee Pannu's latest magazine photo shoot.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan, takes fresh dig at Taapsee

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a fan post which calls Taapsee Pannu's latest magazine photo shoot a rip of Kangana's earlier shoot.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two kids together.
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two kids together.
hollywood

Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
bollywood

Priyanka clarifies joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of kids with Nick

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra clarified her joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of children. When encouraged to start a family with Nick Jonas soon, she said 'stop with the pressure'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
bollywood

Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Rohman Shawl showered praise on his 'in-house photographer', girlfriend Sushmita Sen, as he shared a picture from his birthday party on a yacht.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan on vacation in the Maldives.
Hina Khan on vacation in the Maldives.
tv

Hina Khan says quitting her TV show was like being 'born again'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • Actor Hina Khan has said that quitting her television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was like being 'born again'. She said that now, she is treated just like any other celebrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
hollywood

Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King assembles an astonishingly excellent cast.
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King assembles an astonishingly excellent cast.
hollywood

One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan.
Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan.
tv

Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan, warns 'don't come close to my wife'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla intervened in a fight between his wife, Rubina Dilaik, and Eijaz Khan. Watch the heated exchange here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Anil Dhawan refuted rumours that his nephew Varun Dhawan will tie the knot with Natasha Dalal this month. However, he said that the family has been encouraging him to get married soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
bollywood

Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
bollywood

Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Actor Sunny Leone says that going back to shooting is amazing after a long break and she is grateful to have work even amid such difficult times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his birthday celebrations this year, his upcoming projects and plans of releasing his debut single soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rannvijay Singha’s family has served in the Army for five generations.
Actor Rannvijay Singha’s family has served in the Army for five generations.
tv

Rannvijay Singha: When was living in Army bubble, it was the most secular place

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Actor Rannvijay Singha recalls growing up in an Army environment, and why it was the most ‘secular’ place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
bollywood

Sonu Sood reacts to BMC calling him ‘habitual offender’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP