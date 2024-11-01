Menu Explore
Kartik Aaryan says he struggled to pay rent when his films were not working at box office: ‘It was a strange time’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 01, 2024 07:23 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan recently recalled his struggling phase when his films did not work at the box office. He was recently seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan is currently excited about his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, the actor went through several ups and downs in his acting career which also brought him some financial challenges. Kartik, in a recent interview with Mashable India revealed that he struggled to pay his flat rent after a string of flops post Pyaar Ka Punchnama. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan declares Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 his 'biggest Friday', visits Siddhivinayak Temple after film takes big opening)

Kartik Aaryan recently recalled his struggling phase when he was unable to pay his rent.(PTI)
Kartik Aaryan recently recalled his struggling phase when he was unable to pay his rent.(PTI)

Kartik Aaryan recalls his struggling phase

While recalling his struggling phase, Kartik stated that, “I moved into a house where I lived alone but I was struggling a lot then. I didn’t have much money coming in and my films were not working. Pyaar Ka Punchnama had come at that time but that did not work much in my favour. After that Akaash Vaani did not do well, Kaanchi also didn't work. Guest in London also didn't work. Nobody knew much about these films as they were not working at the box office.”

He further said, “I was going through a lot of struggle when I lived here but I was very connected to this place. There was a point where I couldn’t pay the rent of this house. It was a very strange time because I was thinking either I bring in some roommates or I start sharing with someone else. Then finally Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happened. I was paying 2,000 as rent then. At one point, it went up to 4,000.”

About Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik's recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in pivotal characters. Kartik, who also starred in the second installment of the horror-comedy franchise reprises his character of Rooh Baba. The Anees Bazmee directorial brings back two Manjulikas played by Vidya and Madhuri. The film has been considered a grand Diwali release as it clashed with Ajay Devgn's action-drama Singham Again. Both films released on November 1, 2024.

