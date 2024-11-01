Kartik Aaryan declares Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 his 'biggest Friday', visits Siddhivinayak Temple after film takes big opening

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is having a great release day. The film opened in theatres on Friday, November 1, and has recorded over 80% occupancy in afternoon shows already. While the reviews are mixed, the film looks set for a great day. Its lead actor Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings on Friday afternoon after the film was released. (Also read: Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review live: Kartik Aaryan's film reportedly had higher occupancy than Ajay Devgn's) Kartik Aaryan at Siddhivinayak Temple(Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan at Siddhivinayak

Kartik was spotted by the paparazzi at Siddhivinayak on Friday. Dressed in a simple white shirt, the actor left his entourage outside for a simple visit to the temple. Later, the actor shared an image of himself on Instagram from the temple. In the image, he stood with folded hands in front of Lord Ganesha's idol in the temple. "Thank you Bappa for My biggest Friday, #Gratitude," Kartik captioned the post.

Fans praised Kartik and congratulated him for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "Well deserved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will break all the record and will create a history," commented one fan. Another wrote, "You’ve raised the bar for horror-comedy what a performance."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's bumper opening

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is likely to be Kartik's biggest opening ever, beating the record of the previous film in the franchise - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had earned ₹14.11 crore on its release day in 2022. Trade tracker Sacnilk says that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already crossed the ₹18-crore mark by 4pm and looks set to cross ₹25 crore by the end of the day. This will easily make it Kartik's biggest day ever at the ticket window.

How Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fares from here on depends on the word of mouth. The film has managed to withstand the might and stardom of Singham Again, which also released on November 1. But for this momentum to sustain, it needs to grow over the weekend and avoid a big drop on Monday. But so far, this has been a happy Friday for the film's team. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.