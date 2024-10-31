Kartik Aaryan says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 doesn't need cameos, gimmicks: We believe in our story

The Diwali clash at the box office is heating up, with Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 pitted against Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. In an interview with Zoom, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Kartik Aaryan revealed whether his film has any cameos, like its competitor. (Also Read – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Ajay Devgn has the edge in Diwali clash, but Kartik Aaryan can spring a surprise) Kartik Aaryan says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 doesn't need any cameos

What Kartik said

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa is complete with all set of actors who are already in the movie. Isme aur kuch humey gimmicks nhi karne ki zaroorat hai. Hume humari story, humare film me both confidence hai. (We don’t need any gimmicks. We are confident about the story and the movie.),” Kartik said. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz among others.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik had slipped his tounge and said he shot the fiercely guarded climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kiara Advani. That led fans to speculate if Kiara would reprise her role of Kartik's love interest from the 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, in an interview with Galatta India, Kartik cleared the air, “Yar wo mere se galti se nikal gaya tha. Main Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ki baat kar raha tha, lekin 2 ki baat nikal gayi. Logon ne socha maine pata nahi kuchh aisa raaz khol dia, spoiler de dia. Wo galti se ho gaya the mujhse. (I had said it accidentally. I was talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but confused it with 2. People thought I'd given away a secret or spoiler. But it was a mistake)."

Cameo in Singham Again

X users reacted to Kartik's take on no cameos in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by claiming that it was an attack on Singham Again.

Rohit Shetty has built his cop universe through cameos, whether it's Simmba or Sooryavanshi. He has assembled an ensemble cast for Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff among others. It's been confirmed that Salman Khan has also shot for a cameo in the movie, and will reprise his iconic role of cop Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise.

Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again will release in cinemas this Friday on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali.