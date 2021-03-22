Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 two days after walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'dua karo'
Actor Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.
Sharing a picture of a large 'plus' sign, he wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me)," he captioned his post and even added facepalm and praying emojis.
Kartik's fans did wish him good health, hoping her 'gets well soon. "Bhai kuch nahi hai covid sab bakwas hai (Bhai it's all nonsense).....get well soon bro," wrote a fan. "I'm pretty sure u will get well soon enoughhhhhh," wrote another.
Kartik had been shooting for back-to-back projects since the lockdown was lifted last year. On Saturday, he even walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for designer Manish Malhotra. He was joined by Kiara Advani as a showstopper.
When shooting for Bhool Bhullaiyaa 2, Kartik even shared a post about how Tabu had joined the team to shoot in a special bubble, to protect herself from coronavirus infection.
"Welcome back #tabu ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani". The post comes after Tabu, reportedly refused to join the shoot due to the fear of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Kartik had been active on social media during last year's lockdown, speaking to experts and patients about the coronavirus pandemic and spreading information about it. He even started a video series called 'Koki Poochega' for it.
After wrapping Dhamaka in mere 10 days, Kartik swiftly moved to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The comic supernatural thriller will be directed by Anees Bazmee, while the first one was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu and it starred Akshay Kumar in the lead with Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.
