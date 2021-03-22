IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 two days after walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'dua karo'
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan showstoppers for NEXA presents Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan showstoppers for NEXA presents Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 two days after walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'dua karo'

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been shooting for multiple projects and even walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

Sharing a picture of a large 'plus' sign, he wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me)," he captioned his post and even added facepalm and praying emojis.

Kartik's fans did wish him good health, hoping her 'gets well soon. "Bhai kuch nahi hai covid sab bakwas hai (Bhai it's all nonsense).....get well soon bro," wrote a fan. "I'm pretty sure u will get well soon enoughhhhhh," wrote another.

Kartik had been shooting for back-to-back projects since the lockdown was lifted last year. On Saturday, he even walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for designer Manish Malhotra. He was joined by Kiara Advani as a showstopper.

When shooting for Bhool Bhullaiyaa 2, Kartik even shared a post about how Tabu had joined the team to shoot in a special bubble, to protect herself from coronavirus infection.

"Welcome back #tabu ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani". The post comes after Tabu, reportedly refused to join the shoot due to the fear of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Rubina Dilaik had this reaction to Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey

Kartik had been active on social media during last year's lockdown, speaking to experts and patients about the coronavirus pandemic and spreading information about it. He even started a video series called 'Koki Poochega' for it.

After wrapping Dhamaka in mere 10 days, Kartik swiftly moved to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The comic supernatural thriller will be directed by Anees Bazmee, while the first one was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu and it starred Akshay Kumar in the lead with Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kartik aaryan coronavirus

Related Stories

Saba Ali Khan called a picture of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 'stunning'.
Saba Ali Khan called a picture of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 'stunning'.
bollywood

Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
READ FULL STORY
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
bollywood

Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years.
bollywood

Ankita on break-up with Sushant: ‘He chose his career and he moved on’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande opened up about what led to her break-up with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and said that 'he chose his career'. She also talked about having suicidal thoughts at the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan showstoppers for NEXA presents Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan showstoppers for NEXA presents Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, says 'dua karo'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been shooting for multiple projects and even walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is set for her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film that is set to go on floors this July.
Shanaya Kapoor is set for her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film that is set to go on floors this July.
bollywood

Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • As Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut was announced Monday morning, her family and friends showered her with love and congratulatory messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pandays dined together on Sunday night.
The Pandays dined together on Sunday night.
bollywood

Ananya Panday enjoys midnight meal with family, Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a picture from a family get-together on Sunday night. The photo also featured Bhavana, Ananya, Rysa, Ahaan and Alanna, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan called a picture of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 'stunning'.
Saba Ali Khan called a picture of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 'stunning'.
bollywood

Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadar Jain in Hello Charlie.
Aadar Jain in Hello Charlie.
bollywood

Hello Charlie trailer: Jackie Shroff in gorilla costume is under Aadar's care

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain star in the upcoming adventure comedy Hello Charlie. The movie is about a man who wants to leave the country's borders while pretending to be a gorilla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rakul Preet Singh misses the days when she didn’t have to worry about who is wearing a mask, and who is not
Actor Rakul Preet Singh misses the days when she didn’t have to worry about who is wearing a mask, and who is not
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh: Hoping 2021 brings back the theatre going audience

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh feels that it is important to focus on reviving the movie theatre business as a lot is on stake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran.
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran.
bollywood

Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • Hansal Mehta has responded to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him, and his fellow filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor is back at work. (Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor is back at work. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra suburb, to shoot for a new project. She was seen in a baby blue dress and high heels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor at the airport on Sunday night. (Varinder Chawla )
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor at the airport on Sunday night. (Varinder Chawla )
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor runs back to give Boney a tight hug before boarding flight. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • In a video shared online, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to catch a flight. The actor was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreated Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge videos.
Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreated Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge videos.
bollywood

Shilpa reacts to Harman's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:38 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty reacted to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Her husband, Raj Kundra, had captured the moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 3: John's film collects 8.7 cr on first weekend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST
John Abraham's film Mumbai Saga has collected 8.7 crore on its first weekend. The film has released under some restrictions in Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fardeen Khan is eyeing a Bollywood comeback.
Fardeen Khan is eyeing a Bollywood comeback.
bollywood

Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited comeback

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • Fardeen Khan's newly transformed look has been revealed in a picture doing the rounds online. The actor is eyeing a Bollywood comeback, after more than a decade spent out of the limelight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Shanaya Kapoor to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
bollywood

Karan announces Shanaya's launch with glam video, she begins her first film soon

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:49 AM IST
  • Karan Johar is launching yet another star kid. The filmmaker has confirmed he will be backing Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Screengrab from a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Pune airport.
Screengrab from a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Pune airport.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Anushka Sharma was spotted with her husband, Virat Kohli, as she accompanied him and the Indian cricket team to Pune. She made sure to shield daughter Vamika from the media's eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP