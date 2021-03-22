Rubina Dilaik had this reaction to Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik seems to be a fan of Priyanka Chopra and is proud of her achievements. On Sunday, Rubina took to Twitter to share her reaction to Priyanka's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Sharing a video of the interview posted by Priyanka, Rubina wrote, "Amazing" and added a heart-eyes emoji. In the video clip, Priyanka is heard talking to Oprah about her recently released memoir, Unfinished. "Just like so many of us, I have grown up watching @Oprah and been so inspired by her story, so to be a guest on her show is pretty special. Also, the fact that she read MY memoir is (lit)," Priyanka had written in her post.
Answering Oprah's questions about finding her voice during the Covid-19 pandemic by deciding to write a memoir at a very young age, and what it was that led her to do so, Priyanka said, "I have to say a little bit of it had to do with that, but I had committed to writing the book in 2018, and in between all those flights and the little time I would get in all the hotel rooms that I would live I could just never write. But I had this time because of Covid and that helped me really delve deep."
Also read: Sara Ali Khan’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik Aaryan turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra
"And honestly, I also feel like I, as a woman in a little bit more of a secure place, where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my twenties and not worry about the things that used to scare me before, as much. I have a little bit more confidence in myself, in what I bring to the table professionally, personally. So, I think that really helped me address my life and I just always wanted to write a book. And I thought the easiest way to do it would be to write about my life," explained Priyanka, who at the end chuckled by adding, "it was not".
Rubina won the 14th season of Bigg Boss last month. She had joined the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She will soon be seen back on her daily soap, Shakti.
