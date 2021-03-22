Sara Ali Khan’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik Aaryan turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra
- Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.
Saba Ali Khan, the aunt of Sara Ali Khan, gushed over Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they turned showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday night. For the uninitiated, Sara and Kartik, lovingly dubbed ‘Sartik’ by fans, were rumoured to be in a relationship while shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. However, it was reported that they broke up sometime in 2019.
Kartik and Kiara, who will be seen together in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, walked the ramp on day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2021. Manish took to Instagram to share a picture from the show and wrote, “The dapper and the beautiful @kartikaaryan and @kiaraaliaadvani forever gorgeous you two. Always love for both of you @lakmefashionwk @fdciofficial @nexaexperience.” Saba commented on the post, “Stunning mahshallah.”
During her debut appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sara had admitted to having a huge crush on Kartik and even expressed her desire to go on a date with him. Not too long after, the two were seen at dinner dates and picking up or dripping each other at airports.
At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, when a reporter asked Kartik to shed his shyness and reveal his relationship status with Sara, he replied, “Jab inhone national television pe bola tha, uss time mujhe inpe crush aa gaya tha. Tabhi main phir sharmane laga tha (When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I developed a crush on her. After that, I started getting shy).” “Tu haan kar ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara (Whether you say yes or no, you are mine, Sara)’,” he added.
Currently, Kartik is rumoured to be in a relationship with his Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The two were linked after pictures of them enjoying a quick getaway in Goa went viral.
