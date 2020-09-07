Kartik Aaryan reveals how he is waiting for vaccine to combat Covid-19, has internet in splits

bollywood

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 07:33 IST

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has again won the internet with his latest quirky post as he posed with a cute kitten. This time, he addressed our collective wait for the vaccine to combat Covid-19 via a photo.

The 29-year-old actor took to Twitter to post a photograph where he is seen sitting with a kitten while keeping social distancing norms in mind. Wearing a hoodie and jeans, the actor clearly seems to be waiting for something. “Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine”, he wrote. From celebs such as Nimrat Kaur to his followers on social media, people could not stop laughing at the photo.

The actor is quick on his feet when it comes to referencing trends on social media. His last post was a riff on the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video. The actor asked with folded hands, “Please bata do Rasode mein kaun tha.(Please tell me, who was in the kitchen)?” The scene, recreated in the video, has Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) and Rashi bahu (Richa Hasabnis) engaged in a heated discussion over an empty cooker on gas stove. The clip was from the daily soap, Saath Nibhana Saathiya that went off air in 2017.

Kartik is known for his monologues, from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series as well as the one he delivered on social media earlier this year, exhorting people to stay indoors during the pandemic. Talking about his monologues in the Luv Ranjan films, he told HT, “I shot the monologues in a single take. Okay, to be totally factual, in Pyar Ka Panchnama we required a second take because the camera ran out of film. For the sequel, my second monologue was shot in a 12-minute-long take without cuts. It was edited to seven-and-a-half minutes.”

Talking about his success, Kartik had said recently “From the onset of my career I had the attitude that if the audience is not able to comprehend my talent, it’s their loss. I know I have it in me to make it as an actor. I was asked to audition for films even after my first hit but I never lost heart, I had drive. And my passion overrode my doubts.”