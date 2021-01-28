IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif cuddles up to mystery person in new Instagram post, fans think it is Vicky Kaushal
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif cuddles up to mystery person in new Instagram post, fans think it is Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself snuggling up with a mystery person. While she cropped out his face, fans shared pictures of Vicky Kaushal in a similar T-shirt and jumped to the conclusion that it is him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:25 AM IST

Katrina Kaif set tongues wagging with a new picture shared on Instagram stories, in which she was seen snuggled up with a mystery person, whose face could not be seen. However, fans dug out pictures of her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal wearing a similar T-shirt, with a pocket in the same place, and drew the conclusion that it was him in the photo.

While Vicky and Katrina are yet to confirm that they are in a relationship, rumours intensified when she was seen wearing what appeared to be his sweatshirt during an outing earlier this month. Reportedly, they also rang in the New Year together with their respective siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif.

Vicky and Katrina shared pictures from their New Year getaway in Alibaug. While they were careful not to post any photos with each other, the similar background suggested that they were together. Fans also seemingly spotted him in the reflection of one of the pictures featuring her and Isabelle playing board games.

Vicky was among the few from the film fraternity to attend Katrina’s intimate Christmas party at her residence last year. Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were among the guests at the bash.

Also read: Richa Chadha comments on ‘priorities’ of Supreme Court as it refuses protection to Tandav team

Last year, when Vicky was asked if he was dating Katrina, he clammed up. “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

“I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything,” he added.

Vicky will be seen next on the big screen in the Sardar Udham Singh biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar. Katrina, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif vicky kaushal

Related Stories

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Karan Johar’s residence on Monday.(Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Karan Johar’s residence on Monday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Karan Johar’s residence

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 01, 2020 12:54 PM IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, rumoured to be dating each other, were seen leaving Karan Johar’s residence, late on Monday night. See pics.
READ FULL STORY
Vicky Kaushal was one of the actors at Karan Johar’s party last month.
Vicky Kaushal was one of the actors at Karan Johar’s party last month.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal on being accused of taking drugs at Karan Johar’s party: ‘Had huge effect on me, not nice being called those names’

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2020 09:20 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal has said that being accused of taking drugs at Karan Johar’s party last month had a huge effect on him.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video of her dancing with a friend.
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video of her dancing with a friend.
bollywood

Deepika post hilarious video of a friend who can 'do garba to any music', watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Deepika Padukone shared a funny video where her friend and she do the Garba. Watch Deepika's reaction to her friend's dance moves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
bollywood

Happy birthday Shruti Haasan: Actor to star opposite Prabhas in Salaar

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Prashanth Neel, known for directing hit Kannada film KGF Chapter 1, took to Twitter to announce that Shruti Haasan would star in his film Salaar with Baahubali actor Prabhas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut called herself a 'failure' for not being able to prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent.
Kangana Ranaut called herself a 'failure' for not being able to prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' over violence at farmers' protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut said that she could feel her 'enormous failure' as she could not prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent on Republic Day, despite her best efforts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
bollywood

Katrina cuddles up to mystery person in new photo, fans say it's Vicky Kaushal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself snuggling up with a mystery person. While she cropped out his face, fans shared pictures of Vicky Kaushal in a similar T-shirt and jumped to the conclusion that it is him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanvi Azmi stars in recently released web film, Tribhanga.
Tanvi Azmi stars in recently released web film, Tribhanga.
bollywood

Tanvi Azmi: We don’t see women as real human beings in our films

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST
While many feel that roles being written for women in Bollywood have undergone a change, actor Tanvi Azmi feels that there is still a long way to go before there is a total overhaul
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24 in Alibaug.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24 in Alibaug.
bollywood

Manish Malhotra shares unseen family moments from Varun Dhawan's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared some unseen pictures of their family from actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding earlier this month. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
bollywood

Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a girls' night out, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together after an outing in Mumbai. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Shabaash Mithu.
Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Shabaash Mithu.
bollywood

Taapsee begins ‘romance with the bat and ball’ as she trains for Shabaash Mithu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu, who is set to play cricketer Mithali Raj in a biopic titled Shabaash Mithu, has begun training for the film. See the picture shared by the actor from her training session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan was nervous to begin shooting for Mayday.
Amitabh Bachchan was nervous to begin shooting for Mayday.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan wants to 'run away and hide’ as he begins shooting for Mayday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan experienced feelings of nervousness and apprehension as he began shooting for Ajay Devgn's directorial venture Mayday. See co-star Rakul Preet Singh's reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in a sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in a sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan oozes royalty in new photoshoot, poses in a sherwani

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, turned model for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Check out a picture of him posing in a sherwani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aahana S Kumra, who will be seen next in the Indian remake of Call My Agent, is in talks for a Bollywood project too.
Actor Aahana S Kumra, who will be seen next in the Indian remake of Call My Agent, is in talks for a Bollywood project too.
bollywood

Aahana Kumra: If you’re hardworking, not stuck up about playing only lead roles, there’s enough work

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Actor Aahana S Kumra says she said yes to roles many rejected because she would rather keep her doors open, slowly climb up the ladder and be a working actor and not a waiting actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has two releases set for 2021.
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has two releases set for 2021.
bollywood

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Very confident Kabir Khan has a winner on hand with ‘83

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin talks about getting back to work on Loop Lapeta and the delay in the release of ‘83.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anil Kapoor stars next with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Varun Dhawan in Jug Jug Jeeyo.
Actor Anil Kapoor stars next with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Varun Dhawan in Jug Jug Jeeyo.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor on response to AK vs AK and big films in hand: It’s a new phase in my career

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Actor Anil Kapoor talks about new and experienced filmmakers both giving him respect, and the response to his web film AK vs AK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her childhood friend Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her childhood friend Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Shakti Kapoor reacts to Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha wedding rumours

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor's father, Shakti Kapoor, responded to reports that she and Rohan Shrestha are planning to get married soon. Shakti said that he knows Rohan as Shraddha's childhood friend and has no idea if they are 'serious about each other'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia and sons, Neelam Kothari Soni poses with daughter Ahana at Ravie Kapoor's second birthday party. (Varinder Chawla)
Riteish Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia and sons, Neelam Kothari Soni poses with daughter Ahana at Ravie Kapoor's second birthday party. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Ekta Kapoor hosts grand birthday bash for son Ravie: KJo, Riteish, Neelam attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar; Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia; Sussanne Khan; and Neelam Kothari Soni, were spotted at the birthday party of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP