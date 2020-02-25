Vicky Kaushal teases fans with cryptic reply to link-up with Katrina Kaif, calls dating a ‘beautiful feeling’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 09:18 IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal continued to fan the flames of rumours that he is in a relationship with actor Katrina Kaif, as he neither confirmed nor denied anything but said that dating was a “beautiful feeling”. However, when prodded about her, he clammed up and maintained that he would like to keep his personal life away from the media glare.

“There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” Vicky told Mid-Day in an interview. He has been linked with Katrina, ever since they were clicked together at a Diwali party last year. Last week, she attended the screening of his latest release, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, and called the film “outstanding”.

Vicky said that while the interest in celebrities’ personal lives was understandable, it was their choice to reveal what they wanted to. “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things,” he said.

Earlier, Vicky was in a relationship with actor Harleen Sethi. The two met through common friends at a party in 2018 and dated briefly, before going their separate ways last year. Since then, he has been linked with Katrina.

On the work front, Vicky has just seen the release of Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, which marks his entry into the horror genre. The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, earned Rs 16.36 crore in its opening weekend.

Vicky has the Sardar Udham Singh biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar, Meghna Gulzar’s biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.

