Katrina Kaif recreates Jack Black's viral dance video: 'Hope we get to dance a duet together someday'

Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a new video, showing her pull off some crazy dance moves inspired by Hollywood star Jack Black's viral video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:10 PM IST

Actor Katrina Kaif put her Sunday to good use. She took to Instagram to share a video of herself as she danced and recreated actor Jack Black's viral video from last year.

The video shows a split screen with Jack dancing on the left and Katrina on the right. While Jack is wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts, some cowboy boots and a hat, Katrina is seen in a yellow T-shirt, white and red pants and cowboy boots of her own.

"On one fine sunny day - this seemed like a good idea @jackblack I really hope we get to dance a duet together one day... more," she wrote with her post. Katrina's fans were amazed and tickled by the video. "Just woooow things," wrote one. "Wow crazy," wrote another.


Jack had shared the video in March last year. "#StayAtHome Dance @taylorstephens @therealimaginarybear New #JablinskiGames is live. Link in bio," he had captioned his post. Since then, Jack has been regularly sharing videos of himself dancing in the nude at his home.

Katrina was recently in Udaipur to shoot for her movie, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina has Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot, Sooryavanshi and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar coming up.

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, was supposed to release last year in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is a third instalment in the Rohit Shetty cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Katrina plays a doctor in the movie.

Also read: Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree ji, Roohi ji

In Tiger 3, she will be seen with Salman Khan. Both Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were hits at the box office. Katrina plays Pakistani intelligence office Zoya in the movie.

