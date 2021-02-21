IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree ji, Roohi ji
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
bollywood

Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree ji, Roohi ji

Varun Dhawan has shared a short teaser video for his upcoming release, titled Bhediya. The film will bring him into Dinesh Vijan's horror universe.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared an intriguing new teaser for his upcoming film, Bhediya. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, the film will star him as a man who turns into a wolf on a night of the full moon.

The teaser shows the camera speed through a dark and dense forest. At the end on it, a man is seen standing atop a cliff. He howls at the moon and turns into a wolf.

"#BHEDIYA ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko (Bhediya's greeting to Stree Ji and Roohi Ji). In theatres 14 TH April 2022," Varun captioned his post. Bhediya appears to be joining producer Dinesh Vijan's expanding universe of horror movies. It began with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's hit movie, Stree, followed by Roohi, also starring Rajkummar with Janhvi Kapoor.


Kriti also took to social media to share the teaser with the same caption. Shraddha wrote, "Stree apni darawani duniya mein swagat karti hai (Stree welcomes you into her world of horror) #Bhediya In cinemas 14th April, 2022."

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who has helmed blockbusters like 2019 comedy Bala and Stree. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, who had earlier penned films such as Bala and Made In China. Bhediya will reunite Dhawan with Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, Dilwale.

Also read: Before Kareena Kapoor chose to name him Taimur, Saif Ali Khan wanted this name for first son. Will he get his wish now?

Meanwhile, Roohi is scheduled to be released theatrically on March 11. The film, directed by Hardik Mehta, revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

It will be one of the first Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan kriti sanon

Related Stories

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapor and Varun Sharma impress Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor with Roohi trailer.
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapor and Varun Sharma impress Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor with Roohi trailer.
bollywood

Roohi trailer inspires hilarious memes: Fans can't stop laughing at DDLJ moment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:26 PM IST
A trailer for Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma-starrer Roohi debuted this week. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor joined fans in expressing their excitement for the film.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi is the second installment in the Stree franchise. It revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
bollywood

I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The actor, is excited about his birthday and will celebrate with fans, friends and family; is looking forward to a B Praak music video and his film, The Wife, releasing soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
bollywood

“If I repeat my characters, I would get bored and would leave this line of work in two years”

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The actor feels giving one or two hit films doesn’t make one an actor, but being consistent and experimenting with roles makes you an actor, which is why every film is important in an actor’s life
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
bollywood

Saif wanted to name son Faiz but Kareena chose Taimur, will he get his wish now?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Did you know that while Kareena Kapoor chose to name their firstborn Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan had wanted to name him something else?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar on possible Rangeela remake: 'Some remakes turn out great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Urmila Matondkar, on being asked to comment on a possible Rangeela remake, said that some remakes are made quite well while others do not live up to expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning. Following the news, Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora took to Instagram and showered the family with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
bollywood

Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, in a statement shared with the media after he and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son, said that the mother and baby are 'safe and healthy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says OTT has been instrumental in bringing about a change in the film industry.
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says OTT has been instrumental in bringing about a change in the film industry.
bollywood

Rajeev Khandelwal: Grand publicity and big star cast can no longer assure a hit film

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says that because audiences today have the exposure to meaningful content, they will not accept anything and everything that is served to them in the name of entertainment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
bollywood

Atrangi Re, ‘83, Bellbottom, Shershah: Release dates of big films raining in Bollywood

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:26 PM IST
After South film industry, now Bollywood puts its mighty step forward and all biggies — Sooryavanshi, 83 the film, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom among others — finally announce confirmed release dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan as a newborn.
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan as a newborn.
bollywood

Karisma excited as Saif-Kareena welcome second baby, takes trip down memory lane

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST
As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her younger sister as a newborn. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in hospital.
Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in hospital.
bollywood

Post Kareena's delivery, Saif, Taimur, Karisma, Randhir, Babita visit her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in the hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
bollywood

Pathan release date: Disappointing update for Shah Rukh Khan fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • For those hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan this year, there is a disappointing update for you. The Yash Raj Film won't release until 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara gives dog Alex a bath.
Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara gives dog Alex a bath.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's daughter gives dog a bath on Sunday, fans find it 'cute'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her eight-year-old daughter Nitara giving a bath to their dog on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

Taimur memes flood Twitter as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
It's a boy for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan! The couple welcomed their second child together on Sunday morning. Twitteratti had a field day as they flooded the internet with memes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan spotted on Sunday.
Taimur Ali Khan spotted on Sunday.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan visits Kareena Kapoor in hospital to meet younger brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was seen on his way to the hospital where Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan 'delighted' over becoming big brother, says Randhir Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:33 PM IST
As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Randhir Kapoor said Taimur Ali Khan is excited to be a big brother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP