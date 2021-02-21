Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree ji, Roohi ji
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared an intriguing new teaser for his upcoming film, Bhediya. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, the film will star him as a man who turns into a wolf on a night of the full moon.
The teaser shows the camera speed through a dark and dense forest. At the end on it, a man is seen standing atop a cliff. He howls at the moon and turns into a wolf.
"#BHEDIYA ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko (Bhediya's greeting to Stree Ji and Roohi Ji). In theatres 14 TH April 2022," Varun captioned his post. Bhediya appears to be joining producer Dinesh Vijan's expanding universe of horror movies. It began with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's hit movie, Stree, followed by Roohi, also starring Rajkummar with Janhvi Kapoor.
Kriti also took to social media to share the teaser with the same caption. Shraddha wrote, "Stree apni darawani duniya mein swagat karti hai (Stree welcomes you into her world of horror) #Bhediya In cinemas 14th April, 2022."
The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who has helmed blockbusters like 2019 comedy Bala and Stree. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, who had earlier penned films such as Bala and Made In China. Bhediya will reunite Dhawan with Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, Dilwale.
Meanwhile, Roohi is scheduled to be released theatrically on March 11. The film, directed by Hardik Mehta, revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.
It will be one of the first Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.
