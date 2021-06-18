Mira Rajput wishes 'selfless' mother Bela Rajput on her birthday, Ishaan Khatter calls her 'super nani'

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Thursday wished her mother Bela Rajput on her birthday and penned a note. Taking to Instagram, Mira posted a picture with her mother in which the duo is seen posing for the camera. Mira is seen hugging her mother from behind as they smile for the photo.

Sharing the post, Mira Rajput captioned it, "Mumma, you’re my everything. Nobody does it like you do and nobody can, like you do. Graceful, selfless, generous, strong, beautiful and always smiling. Happy Birthday to the light of our lives, I love you."





Reacting to her post, her brother-in-law and Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter, commented, "Super Nani" Stylist and Vogue fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania said, "Happy birthday!" Film Producer Pragya Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday"

Fans also showered love and wished taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "She is so graceful and beautiful." Another said, "Your mom's face is glowing" A third commented, "Beautiful pic and caption... Happy birthday aunty ji." "Happy Birthday @rajput_bela !! Wishing you great Health & Happiness always!!"

Mira often shares pictures with her mother and other family members. On Mothers' Day, she wished her mother and shared a picture of them together on Instagram. She had captioned it, "I love you Mom. Thankyou’s will never be enough. Happy Mother’s Day to my lifeline You are my whole world!"





She also often gives fans a glimpse of her life by sharing posts on Instagram. Last week, Mira had shared a video in which Shahid was seen playing carrom along with her, Ishaan and his mother Neliima Azeem. Mira had captioned the video, "Queen & Cover with the pro @shahidkapoor The Pro-League continues @neliimaazeem @ishaankhatter."

She also spoke about the 'hardest part of parenting' a day later. On Instagram Stories, she had reshared a post that read, "The hardest part of parenting is trying to keep a serious face when your kid does something bad but freaking hilarious."

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and in 2016 had their first child, daughter Misha. Their son Zain was born in 2018. The couple will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary next month.

Meanwhile, fans will see Shahid next in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit by the same name. It will hit the theatres on Diwali (November 5) 2021. The film also features actors Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, among others. Shahid will mark his digital debut with an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK.